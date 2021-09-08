Letters to the editor, Sept. 8, 2021

Jay Davis, Rapid City

Who has medical freedom?

The people who say that are for limited government and "medical freedom" just used big government to take away that very thing from women in Texas.

Brian-Diego Colson, Rapid City

You're voting your rights away

How is it that Gov. Kristi Noem keeps fighting to take away our rights, but people simultaneously cheer her on for being pro-freedom? How does a person get to be this ignorant?

You are voting your own rights away and cheering it on.

Adam Harrington, Rapid City

Time for rational people

Perhaps Senators Castleberry (District 35) and Frye-Mueller (District 30) will read this but my hope is that at least their constituents will. Whether out of ignorance or intentional misrepresentation of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, Sen, Castleberry is missing the “original intent” of the amendment.

(Given), “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, (therefore) the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”