Letters to the editor, September 10, 2022

Letters to the editor, Sept. 10, 2022

Critical information on marijuana

Some of the major news networks are reporting that marijuana use, especially with high THC products, carries a significant risk of having acute psychotic episodes. It increases the risk of schizophrenia, or at least potentiates onset especially in those with other risk factors. Marijuana is much more dangerous than the industry has portrayed. MRI studies have shown permanent brain damage in teen-agers who are chronic users. It has been associated with acute episodes of violence. Scientific studies prove that marijuana harms other organ systems. It significantly increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, even in young users. It can increase risk of blood clots and a condition called cannabis arteritis.

Marijuana irritates the gut lining and can lead to Hyperemesis Cannabis, a condition of uncontrolled vomiting that will only completely stop when the user has completely stopped the marijuana use. Marijuana increases the risk of testicular cancer and probably lung, head and neck, and esophageal cancer. A little-known fact, confirmed by the CDC is that approximately 30% of users end up with Marijuana Use Disorder, a physical/ mental dependency on the drug.

Please vote NO on Initiated Measure 27.

Dr. Bonnie Omdahl, MD, JD, Sioux Falls

More lies

In the mail we picked up today (Sept. 4th), there was a political flyer from the South Dakota Republican party urging me not to vote for Jamie Smith because he wants to:

• Promote Critical Race Theory in schools

• Allow men to compete in women’s sports

• Confiscate guns

This flyer is consistent in one thing: lies from the GOP.

In truth, what Jamie Smith wants is

• Honesty in teaching our history, the good and the bad

• Sports, like all of society, should not discriminate against trans-gender people. His position is anti-discrimination.

• He recognizes that AR-15 style weapons are for military, as opposed to shotguns and hunting rifles. There IS a difference. He does not advocate confiscating all weapons.

It would also be nice to have honesty in political ads, but that is probably another story for another time.

We’ve had enough of Governor Noem. She is clearly more focused on pushing her agenda for political power than advocating for the people of South Dakota and governing here. We don’t need her flying at our expense to fund raising in other states. I will be voting for Jamie Smith for an honest approach with focus on South Dakota.

Al Christenson, Rapid City

For Becky Drury

Becky Drury is running for her 2nd term with the House Representatives in District 32. Becky has a can-do attitude and is committed to serving the people in her district and community. She has solid values of honesty, fairness, accountability, and dedication. Becky dedicates her time and attention to serve the people without a personal agenda.

During the last legislative session, Becky used a rare tool in the legislative toolbox called a “smoke out” to revive a bill to support the South Dakota School of Mines in purchasing a building that houses research projects and small business startups. This bill had passed the Senate with a vote of 34-1 then the House committee voted 6-3 to send it to the 41st legislative day, which customarily kills a bill.

After the committee killed the bill, Becky showed skill and dedication in presenting a motion on the floor of the House to bring back the bill from the dead using Joint Rule 7-7 aka “smoke-out”. This bill had overwhelming support of the house with a vote of 54 -15.

If you want an honest, hard-working person working for you in Pierre, please vote for Becky Drury, House of Representative, District 32.

Jill Kjerstad, Rapid City

Calling all conservatives

Calling all Conservatives. Real ones. Not the phonies. Ones whose cornerstone values are the Constitution, rule of law, and institutions that make those possible. When are you going to take your Party back? Yes, you who used to call yourselves Republican before your brothers and sisters swallowed the Kool-Aid of Putin’s puppet. And you, who still hold onto the Republican label because you have no place else to go. A political party without a moral core grounded in reality, not self-delusion, eventually self-destructs.

The big lie that Trump won the election worked well. Now it’s a litmus test for “real” Republicans. Didn’t matter when it came time to produce evidence in open court, there was none. Believing mattered more than evidence.

Why was selling the fraud so easy? Because the lie was aimed at minds who want to be lied to. When you invite people like that into your party, the lunatics eventually take over the asylum. Ones who know better, but are in the game to get power, have no choice but to bobble their heads along with loonies. Courage only makes you a target. That’s why the Republican Party today has few moral leaders. Who’s following them?

James Tweed, Ocean City NJ

Research on marijuana

Scientific research on the connection between cannabis use, psychosis, and suicide are many.

There are also many public officials now that testify the promised benefits of legalizing marijuana in their states didn’t happen. The term "medical marijuana" is a political term, not a medical term and should always be written with quotation marks. Metropolitans that were not able to ban pot shops within their cities in the legal states like WA, OR, CA & CO can no longer enjoy their beautiful parks because the stench of homeless encampments with their corresponding sewage, trash, and pot smoke that hang over them.

The growing mental health crisis in states where marijuana is now legal often fall on paramedics that get spit at, punched, stabbed, and attacked every single day. It is not humane to encourage drug use as a foundational freedom. Doctors have created this website as a factual resource on marijuana: www.iasic1.org. Vote “NO” on IM 27

Keith Rhudy, Rapid City

For Jamie Smith

Governor Noem does not deserve to be re- elected. She stood by while COVID ravaged the State population and spread to surrounding States. How easy was it to say people have to make out their own minds and not lead?

To complain about fireworks rather than to consider what wildfires would do to the Black Hills ? A “big idea” - benches for the State park. Remember the expensive “Meth we on it” campaign .. tax dollars spent to became a laughing stock.

It doesn’t say much about threatening to sue a Sovereign Nation as they protected their people - never to offer help - just threats. Native Americans showed up at Pierre protesting the disappearance of missing Native women … where was Noem ? Out of State - speaking- and raising money.

As far as bringing in businesses … they will come regardless - due to what our State offers - no State tax, cheaper development and beautiful scenery.

Noem has shown where her values lay - and it’s not to our citizens of our State or our future .

Vote for Jamie Smith, he at least gives a damn and will lead.

Linda Minkel, Rapid City