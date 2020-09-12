 Skip to main content
Letters to the editor, September 12, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 12, 2020

Thank you Modricks

To the editor,

I would like to thank Lisa and Mike Modrick for the many times they have given their best to our community of Rapid City.

Their countless hours and financial generosity are not equaled. Lisa served many years on the Rapid City Airport Board and worked generously for projects such as the beautification of Mount Rushmore Road.

Mike provided energy and effort to make the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive an annual success that fed thousands.

The Modricks also donated their time and effort for countless fundraisers for many of our local non-profit organizations.

Rapid City is losing two very valuable treasures of our community that many of us owe a big thank you to and we ask for the best to them in their new adventure.

Jerome "Jerry" Wright, Rapid City

For Becky Drury

Citizens of Rapid City:

If you’ve had enough of mudslinging, gut wrenching politics, vote for Becky Drury. If you’d like honesty, integrity, faith, and someone who does her due diligence, vote for Becky Drury. She’s dependable and has experience from being on multiple boards and the city council. I have all the confidence that she is the right person for District 32!

Julie Lien, Rapid City



