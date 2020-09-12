Letters to the editor, September 12, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 12, 2020
Thank you Modricks
To the editor,
I would like to thank Lisa and Mike Modrick for the many times they have given their best to our community of Rapid City.
Their countless hours and financial generosity are not equaled. Lisa served many years on the Rapid City Airport Board and worked generously for projects such as the beautification of Mount Rushmore Road.
Mike provided energy and effort to make the KOTA Care and Share Food Drive an annual success that fed thousands.
The Modricks also donated their time and effort for countless fundraisers for many of our local non-profit organizations.
Rapid City is losing two very valuable treasures of our community that many of us owe a big thank you to and we ask for the best to them in their new adventure.
Jerome "Jerry" Wright, Rapid City
For Becky Drury
Citizens of Rapid City:
If you’ve had enough of mudslinging, gut wrenching politics, vote for Becky Drury. If you’d like honesty, integrity, faith, and someone who does her due diligence, vote for Becky Drury. She’s dependable and has experience from being on multiple boards and the city council. I have all the confidence that she is the right person for District 32!
Julie Lien, Rapid City
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received within three weeks of that election.
Letters that endorse a candidate may be used, but multiple letters received for the same candidate with similar language will not be printed. Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
