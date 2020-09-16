Letters to the editor, September 16, 2020

Glenda Kolkman, Rapid City

Who will step up?

To the editor,

The big farm kid’s knees finally gave out on the bayonet range. He was one of the handful of guys in my Army basic training company at Fort Lewis, Wash., in the spring of 1969 who were drafted despite some physical problems. His knees weren’t good to begin with and when they blew out doing bayonet drills they swelled up like grapefruits and he was hauled off to the hospital. Another guy was in such terrible shape that two of us dragged him the last half mile of a 14-mile forced march.

Which made me more than a little suspect about Donald Trump getting out of the draft because of bone spurs in his foot.

Trump and I both lost our college deferments when we graduated in 1968. Apparently his father found a doctor who discovered bone spurs even though Donald had been found fit for the draft in 1966.

All of which made me angry with Trump’s comments, confirmed by several news outlets including Fox, about U.S. war dead and even those who served in the Vietnam War being “losers” or “suckers.” But I’m not surprised, given his disrespect for Sen. John McCain.