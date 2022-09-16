Letters to the editor, September 16, 2022

Letters to the editor, Sept. 16, 2022

For Becky Drury

I have known Becky Drury for over 30 years. She is thoughtful, intelligent, and informed about issues. She has served in many different capacities as a public servant over the years. She has volunteered to be a CASA Worker for the courts, been a coach for girls’ softball, served as a school board member, been a member of the Rapid City Council, and has served a term in the South Dakota House as your Representative in District 32. She is a lifelong South Dakotan and has worked in the business community. In approaching issues, she researches for needed information, asks other knowledgeable people for input, and makes sure she understands all sides. She is hard working, genuine, and cares about people.

Becky is a wife, a mother, and a grandmother. She has the same concerns as you regarding her family, and the community in general. She will listen to you, and take those concerns with her to the Legislature. I am so proud of her, and I encourage you to give her your vote.

Rebecca Hale, Rapid City

Reject the power grab

The new District #32 is the heart of Rapid City, including most of north Rapid, Robbinsdale, West Blvd., and downtown. It is diverse and politically balanced.

Unfortunately, Republicans are running Steve Duffy, who is married to Senator Helene Duhamel, for the House in District #32. One household hopes to monopolize two out of three seats.

Duhamel has shown extreme disrespect for the voters she represents. In the last election, 59% of Pennington voters supported legalizing, taxing, and regulating cannabis. Duhamel supported our Governor's lawsuit to overturn that vote and continue jailing marijuana users. We'll vote on that issue again this November.

Let's reject the Duhamel -Duffy power grab and restore balance to the South Dakota legislature. Please join me in voting for Nicole Heenan, Jonathan Old Horse, and Christine Stephenson.

Stephen Stenson, Rapid City