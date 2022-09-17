Letters to the editor, September 17, 2022

Letters to the editor, Sept. 17, 2022

Thank you

I want to offer a heart-felt thank you to all of our hard working city employees.

Today I'm thinking about our street department workers and what they face every day.

In summer, it's sweltering heat as they navigate fast traffic while patching our potholes with crackling hot asphalt. In winter, it's snow and ice covered streets, sometimes requiring them to plow for 14 hours straight so we can have a safe drive to work, or while taking children to school.

They also show up when a flood scours out holes in our streets or leaves debris everywhere.

Like most city departments, streets is understaffed and has to make the best of the budget they are given by the city council. I have every confidence that they're prioritizing their work the best they can.

If possible, I hope we can all remember to be patient with our workers. A kind word and a wave or a rolled down window and a shout-out of "thank you!" to them and you could easily make their day. You might just find that it makes your day, too.

Jerry Munson, Rapid City

Partisan Politics vs Life as we’ve known it:

We’ve crossed the tipping point on both climate change and the human population explosion. For decades Republican legislators from the federal level to local representatives have obstructed any effort to address these issues. They’ve consistently colluded with Big Oil and relentlessly sought to undermine reproductive rights, while climate scientists predicted the very outcomes we’re now experiencing, and we’ve passed 7 billion humans on the planet. The current evidence suggests the climate predictions drastically underestimated the rate of impending peril, and species extinction due to human expansion is compounding exponentially. This mid-term election may be our last chance to address these issues with any real hope of mitigating an apocalyptic future. Press every candidate on how they hope to ‘Manifest our Destiny’ on ‘God’s Grand Creation’, and vote accordingly.

PS: We ate the damn apple, so it’s core is in our hands. We’ve gone forth and multiplied, filled the earth and subdued it and now have dominion over the fish and the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth. Was this a bad plan?

Ross Rudel, Rapid City

What it is like to be a sub

As the school year hits full stride across the state, I felt this was the perfect time to share my experience as a substitute teacher in the Rapid City Public School system last spring.

After a successful 27 year career in the the health care industry, I found myself looking for a new challenge and a way to fill my abundant free time. Both my children attended RC public schools and I had enjoyed the time I spent volunteering in the class room and helping with various clubs and teams. Given the last 2 years of Covid and the publicized desperate need for substitutes, I explored the idea of becoming one myself. In February, I mentioned this plan to my friends and they thought I was crazy!

This of course was the only motivation I needed to apply. An easy search on the internet directed me to the district website and how to begin the application process. Within a day I had filled out the necessary forms, located and uploaded my 30 year old college transcripts ( note-you do not need a college degree to be a sub!) and asked 3 friends for character referrals. In less than a week

Deb Hartford, Rapid City