Letters to the editor, September 19, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 19, 2020
Why Trump will be re-elected
To the editor,
Hitler’s chief propagandist, Joseph Gobbles once said the most effective lie is one that is partly true because it’s harder to contest. The Journal’s article (8-19-20) titled: “Senate panel details Trump, Russia ties,” is a half-truth. It stated in part….”the 2016 presidential election posed ‘a grave counterintelligence threat.’” Here’s what the actual report said: “Manafort posed a grave counterintelligence threat because of his proximity to then-candidate Trump.” The article also forgot to mention this part of the story, that “Manafort had increasingly come under fire over his past lobbying work for pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs — which was fundamentally at odds with Trump’s boasts about being free from moneyed interests.” Trump fired Manafort for his ties with the Ukrainian oligarchs stating: “Manafort will do anything for money and he should be locked up.” By not telling the whole story, it brings back into focus the lie that Trump colluded with the Russians. Never in the history of American politics has a President been so maliciously maligned and attacked by the opposing party, the media and in some cases his own party. American politicians hate him because he’s an outsider and they have no control over him. That’s why he will be re-elected.
Don Kopp, Rapid City
It's time to come back
To the Editor:
Governor Noem, you have been following the Trump playbook of “playing down” the Covid-19 virus and the benefits of masks/face coverings. Now we know from the tapes of Trump’s exact words in his interviews with Bob Woodward that he understood by early February how powerful and dangerous Covid is—that it is airborne and is five times more powerful than a “strenuous flu” and will affect young people too. Yet he egregiously lied about Covid to Americans for seven months.
When are you going to stop trying to curry favor with the president, stop your self-promotion tours (often at tax payer expense), and come back to South Dakota instead of making appearances in other states? It’s time for you to lead and educate South Dakotans and follow CDC guidelines about social distancing, wearing masks, and increasing testing.
You appear to be withholding critical information to South Dakotans as you refused the Argus Leader’s request to release the recent letter from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that notified you that South Dakota’s Covid cases were in the “red zone” (235 per 100,000 compared to the US national average of 88 per 100,000), that South Dakota had the second highest rates of Covid cases, and that masks should be worn as “continued increasing case counts and remarkably high test positivity in the context of insufficient testing levels(increase testing) were deeply concerning.” Yet your unsatisfactory response was you did not find it “deeply concerning.”
The economic and personal cost from Covid and our rising cases require you to stay in South Dakota and do your job as governor. It’s time to allocate more of the federal Covid dollars for South Dakota citizens, instead of going on a self-promotion tour to other states. It’s time to be the Governor of South Dakota and not the lackey of the president.
Joyce Scott, Brookings
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received within three weeks of that election.
Letters that endorse a candidate may be used, but multiple letters received for the same candidate with similar language will not be printed. Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
