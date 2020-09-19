Letters to the editor, September 19, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 19, 2020

Why Trump will be re-elected

Hitler’s chief propagandist, Joseph Gobbles once said the most effective lie is one that is partly true because it’s harder to contest. The Journal’s article (8-19-20) titled: “Senate panel details Trump, Russia ties,” is a half-truth. It stated in part….”the 2016 presidential election posed ‘a grave counterintelligence threat.’” Here’s what the actual report said: “Manafort posed a grave counterintelligence threat because of his proximity to then-candidate Trump.” The article also forgot to mention this part of the story, that “Manafort had increasingly come under fire over his past lobbying work for pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarchs — which was fundamentally at odds with Trump’s boasts about being free from moneyed interests.” Trump fired Manafort for his ties with the Ukrainian oligarchs stating: “Manafort will do anything for money and he should be locked up.” By not telling the whole story, it brings back into focus the lie that Trump colluded with the Russians. Never in the history of American politics has a President been so maliciously maligned and attacked by the opposing party, the media and in some cases his own party. American politicians hate him because he’s an outsider and they have no control over him. That’s why he will be re-elected.