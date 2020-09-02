Letters to the editor, September 2, 2020

A clear choice

Never in American history has there ever been such a clear choice between good and evil as the November election offers. Rational people know evil when they see it; there's no "opinion' involved. Torturing children would fall into that category. Conspiring with a hostile foreign dictator to sabotage your own country's elections might qualify too. So would lying about disease, causing multitudes of deaths and sicknesses--and lying about everything else in order to preserve one's power. Trump's also guilty of spitting our our constitution, filling his swamp with incompetent lackeys, trashing the post office to make it more difficult to vote, blatant and abundant corruption, refusing to pay his taxes, racism, and showing total contempt for our laws, institutions, and democracy, itself. And yet millions of hypocritical Americans will vote to condone and perpetuate this evil then go to church the next Sunday and pretend to follow the teachings of Jesus.