Letters to the editor, September 2, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 2, 2020
No silent witness
To the editor,
I've researched climate change, overpopulation, the Sixth Great Extinction Event, and Plastic in our Ocean for many years. I will not be a silent witness to the crime of dooming our present and destroying the future generation's right to a sustainable future.
Because of Global Warming, the Arctic Ocean will be Ice-Free in the summers around 2050. If the planet continues to warm, over the next 50 years up to three billion people will have to flee areas that are too hot for humans.
Plastic will outweigh all the fish in the sea by 2050 and all the great fisheries will be overfished by then.
We now have 7.7 billion people and our earth cannot sustain such a huge population. by 2030 we'll have 8.7 billion people. 9.8 billion by 2050, and 10.9 billion by 2100. 7.1 billion humans are destroying the planet - think what 10.9 billion people would do unless our governments act now.
Over one million species will be extinct by 2050. That's more than 1 of every 10 species.
Please join me and demonstrate on September 12, 2020. Buy banners, make posters, and line Rapid Cities busiest streets and intersections. Wear masks and social distance.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert J Ackerman, Rapid City
A clear choice
To the editor,
Never in American history has there ever been such a clear choice between good and evil as the November election offers. Rational people know evil when they see it; there's no "opinion' involved. Torturing children would fall into that category. Conspiring with a hostile foreign dictator to sabotage your own country's elections might qualify too. So would lying about disease, causing multitudes of deaths and sicknesses--and lying about everything else in order to preserve one's power. Trump's also guilty of spitting our our constitution, filling his swamp with incompetent lackeys, trashing the post office to make it more difficult to vote, blatant and abundant corruption, refusing to pay his taxes, racism, and showing total contempt for our laws, institutions, and democracy, itself. And yet millions of hypocritical Americans will vote to condone and perpetuate this evil then go to church the next Sunday and pretend to follow the teachings of Jesus.
Terry Painter, Rapid City
No masks, just blinders
To the editor,
Why do state health codes require food service employees to wash their hands? If masks are optional here during a viral pandemic, why do restauranteurs need a law to keep E. coli in check? Not even pathogens get equal treatment under the law anymore.
Furthermore, why is smoking outlawed in public buildings? Surely people trusted not to infect others wouldn’t poison everyone with carcinogens. And can we please stop these Orwellian DUI checkpoints and sobriety tests? We’re adults, after all.
Speaking of testing, assaying the ground or water in Hideaway Hills needs to cease. That goes for all communities. More testing just leads to more bad news, whether we’re talking coronaviruses, fecal bacteria, arsenic, or uranium. We have it on good authority that testing is overrated and you can do too much of it.
If you’re afraid of viruses, dying on the road, secondhand smoke, or raw sewage, stay home. Better yet, move to Canada and spare us the socialist government oversight. The rest of us will just put on our positive pants and drink the Kristi Kool-Aid. Or whatever’s in the water.
What do you call it when people eschew masks only to don blinders?
Seth Thomas, Rapid City
