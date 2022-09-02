Letters to the editor, September 2, 2022

Letters to the editor, Sept. 2, 2022

As governments cut, student debt soars

This letter is in response to Wednesday's letter by Mr. Larry McIntyre regarding college debt forgiveness. If he wouldn't have adopted such a juvenile tone in responding to Kent Bush's editorial, I probably would not have bothered responding to his rant.

I graduated with a degree in Speech Therapy from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, about 55 years ago. I managed to pay all my expenses via a combination of the GI Bill and driving a taxi. If I had been thriftier I could have probably made it on my taxi earnings alone. According to the UMD website, those same expenses would currently be $27,208 per year. I doubt many cab drivers or Uber/Lyft drivers net $27,208 yearly. Most of the increased cost has been due to a combination of decreased government support for public education and the addition of a slew of administrators with ambiguous job titles.

Besides the skyrocketing costs, it's now considered the norm for undergraduate intro courses to be taught by Teaching Assistants working in a gig economy, with no benefits and scant hope of ever getting tenured.

College has become a money machine for lenders, much as the subprime mortgage market was a few years ago, with the usurers seeing no need to vet loan applicants as to their projected ability to repay the loan. Thus, I feel no resentment toward people who got in over their heads in college debt. My tax dollars should have been supporting state universities right along.

Hank Lord, Rapid City

Wash, rinse, repeat

I have no animus toward Kent Bush. Though attitudes through political bias, lack of history or personal interest that easily ignores profligate government spending is shocking. We seem so willing to give our political leaders, who through legislation or the swipe of a pen are destroying our way of life and our economy.

Reagan: People put their money in savings because it was safe and you actually received a decent interest rate. Reagan increased the FDIC government savings guarantees from 10,000 to 100,000.

An open invitation for robbing savings accounts by developers and S&L’s bad loans. 1,000 S&L’s went bust, taxpayers paid out 132 billion. Savings were wiped out. Clinton: Everyone needs a house. 130% loans in some cases. Foreclosures and bank bailouts cost taxpayers hundreds of billions. Obama: Everyone need college, takes over college loan programs.

Tuitions skyrocket, faculty salaries increase , building proliferated. Obama hinted from day one loans would be forgiven. We are now in the trillions.

We of both parties, our children and grand children, have been made predatory lenders. We are the borrowers, the lenders and the guarantors of massive government spending and debt. No budgets, just deficit spending, borrowing and printing. Wash, rinse repeat.

Larry McIntyre, Custer