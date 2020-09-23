Letters to the editor, September 23, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Letters to the editor, Sept. 23, 2020

Legislators’ $900M Funding “Listening Session”

To the editor,

The recent Legislators’ Listening Session coordinated by Representative Julie Frye-Mueller gave citizens an opportunity to voice their opinions on how to spend the remaining $900M of $1.25B funds granted to South Dakota to help citizens and businesses partially recoup losses due to the Chinese virus.

Moderated by House Speaker Steve Haugaard, 28 of 63 attendees voiced their requests. Most of the requests were made by and in support of our ranching and agriculture industries. The need for expansion of our processing plants was emphasized as many ranchers have beef to sell, but no place to have them processed.

Rep. Taffy Howard, a watchdog on the House and Joint Appropriations Committees, brought up an important point that agencies are already spending money that has not yet been appropriated as required by our state constitution! She continued to say that “the administration will spend every dime on what they want if no input is given”.