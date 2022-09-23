Letters to the editor, September 23, 2022

Letters to the editor, Sept. 23, 2022

No to Noem

Governor Noem does not deserve to be re- elected. She stood by while COVID ravaged the State population and spread to surrounding States. It’s easy to say people have to make out their own minds and not be a leader …

Why would you complain about fireworks rather than to consider what wildfires would do to the Black Hills ? Remember the expensive “Meth we on it” campaign .. tax dollars spent to became a laughing stock.

And, It doesn’t say much about threatening to sue a Tribal Nation, as they chose protect their people by closing a road. She never offered help - just threats. They are citizens of this state - the true citizens. Further, Native Americans showed up at Pierre protesting the disappearance of missing Native women. Where was the Governor? She was out of State, speaking and raising money.

As far as bringing in businesses - they will come regardless. Our State offers - no State tax, cheaper development and beautiful scenery.

Noem has shown where her values lay - and it’s not to our citizens of our State or our future .

Vote for Jamie Smith, he at least gives a damn and will lead.

Linda Minkel, Rapid City

The audacity

The audacity of career politicians like Representative Dusty Johnson is amazing. The PACT Act provides VA benefits to veterans injured by toxic exposure. It was truly bipartisan and good public policy that was strongly supported by the VFW and American Legion. Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas was a co-sponsor, and most Republican Senators and several House Republicans voted for the Act. Johnson, however, was a NO vote. That NO vote clearly showed Johnson’s disregard for veterans.

Recently, Johnson has been traveling around the state, supposedly to honor Vietnam veterans with a pin. There’s never a bad time or place to honor veterans, but the timing of Johnson’s trip smells a lot like damage control for his disgraceful Pact Act votes. Johnson gives veterans a piece of cheap jewelry but voted against valuable VA health care benefits. Johnson pays lip service to veterans, but when it mattered most, he voted against them. Johnson likely has a reasonable sounding spin for voting against veterans because spin is what career politicians do. Good public policy should always prevail over partisanship. Legislation is never perfect, but good public policy should always be supported. Johnson’s hypocrisy is disgusting. He should apologize.

Michael Trier, Custer

Fascism, still a snag

Fascism has and will always be attractive to the far right for many obvious reasons but a wholesome sense of "red letter" Christianity is never found within its various guidelines. Most old "testament" rules are given lip service but rarely adhered to because fascism caters mainly to the physical sense of "fear of others". Its Golden Rule is "do unto others, before they do unto you". As democracies and pluralistic societies come into existence, fascism naturally gains a foothold amongst the fearful, the haters and the just plain power hungry. If there is a devil, this coalition must be his playground.

According to Stanley G Payne, facism has 3 concepts: 1. anti communism, anti liberalism and anti conservatism (that's right), 2. regulate economic structure and create a modern self determined culture, 3. a political aesthetic of romantic symbolism, a positive view of violence, promotion of charismatic leadership. Does any of this remind you of maga? Our modern media makes it exponentially easier for Q-anon and fascism to take hold so that everybody gets a chance to feel like they can make a difference. Right and wrong carry little distinction when one feels a "jumped up" ownership in power.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

The heart of Rapid City

The new District #32 is the heart of Rapid City, including most of north Rapid, Robbinsdale, West Blvd., and downtown. It is diverse and politically balanced.

Unfortunately, Republicans are running Steve Duffy, who is married to Senator Helene Duhamel, for the House in District #32. One household hopes to monopolize two out of three seats.

Duhamel has shown extreme disrespect for the voters she represents. In the last election, 59% of Pennington voters supported legalizing, taxing, and regulating cannabis. Duhamel supported our Governor's lawsuit to overturn that vote and continue jailing marijuana users. We'll vote on that issue again this November.

Let's reject the Duhamel -Duffy power grab and restore balance to the South Dakota legislature. Please join me in voting for Nicole Heenan, Jonathan Old Horse, and Christine Stephenson.

Stephen Stenson, Rapid City

For Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith’s respect for South Dakotans is one strong reason why he’d serve our state better than Kristi Noem has as governor. A former teacher and realtor from Sioux Falls, Smith has shown during six years as a South Dakota legislator that he can reach across the aisle and get things done.

Smith says, “Let teachers teach,” but Noem vilifies South Dakota’s teachers, claiming they are out to “indoctrinate students.” Instead of respecting the social studies standards South Dakota educators recommended, she paid $200,000 of our tax money to a retired professor from Michigan as a consultant to develop “standards” that could prohibit students from learning to deal with difficult issues and think for themselves.

While Smith respects a woman’s right to make the most personal health care decisions in consultation with her doctor, Noem favors laws that could force a victim of rape or incest to give birth to the abuser’s fetus.

In the one debate she has agreed to on Friday, September 30th, we’ll see and hear the difference between Noem, a politician driven by personal ambition, and Smith, a public servant who wants to work with South Dakotans to make our lives better.

Norma Wilson, Vermillion