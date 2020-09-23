Letters to the editor, September 25, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 25, 2020
Is it worth it?
To the editor,
Recently traveling out west, we were told by Wyndham Hotel Group "because of covid super spreader events no reservations will be made for any one from South Dakota." I must say " Holding the rally on top of other so-called freedom decisions by the Governor has put us in quite a fix." I can't say I blame other states for not wanting us, as per capita we have the largest percentage of covid in the country - if not the world. Saying "thanks, Kristi" somehow doesn't cover it.
Here's the kicker...Two days before our return, we got a call from the Black Hills Works folks (good people) telling us our son has the virus. Our thoughts ran wild with questions, for example; the logic of taking him off the unemployment roll to work at a tourist stop seems really unfortunate now. Actually the decision was not in our hands. I have to think that had anyone known the Rally super spreader would be held, they may not have offered him that job. I guess it's "spilled milk" now but I have a question for Noem. Is being a FoxNews Star, claiming personal freedoms over common sense worth putting the boots to us little people?
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
The last straw
To the editor,
I am a fiscally conservative registered Republican and have been all my adult life. The hypocrisy of President Trump and Senator McConnell regarding the Supreme Court vacancy is astounding! My message to our Illustrious US Senators is: If you vote yes to confirm a Trump nomination before the election, I promise, in the strongest possible terms, that I will not donate, support or vote for you in any future election that you may aspire to! Including dog catcher at Podunk Center!
Lowell C. Holmgren, Rapid City
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received within three weeks of that election.
Letters that endorse a candidate may be used, but multiple letters received for the same candidate with similar language will not be printed. Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!