Letters to the editor, September 25, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 25, 2020

Is it worth it?

Recently traveling out west, we were told by Wyndham Hotel Group "because of covid super spreader events no reservations will be made for any one from South Dakota." I must say " Holding the rally on top of other so-called freedom decisions by the Governor has put us in quite a fix." I can't say I blame other states for not wanting us, as per capita we have the largest percentage of covid in the country - if not the world. Saying "thanks, Kristi" somehow doesn't cover it.

Here's the kicker...Two days before our return, we got a call from the Black Hills Works folks (good people) telling us our son has the virus. Our thoughts ran wild with questions, for example; the logic of taking him off the unemployment roll to work at a tourist stop seems really unfortunate now. Actually the decision was not in our hands. I have to think that had anyone known the Rally super spreader would be held, they may not have offered him that job. I guess it's "spilled milk" now but I have a question for Noem. Is being a FoxNews Star, claiming personal freedoms over common sense worth putting the boots to us little people?