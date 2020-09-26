Letters to the editor, September 26, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 26, 2020
The Democrats would do the same thing
To the editor,
Being a student of history, I'm quite sure that Mr. Kent Bush, your editor, realizes that when a president, whose party does not hold a majority in the US Senate, puts forward a SCOTUS nominee in an election year, only one of the 10 such cases has resulted in a confirmation by election day. However, when a president, whose party holds a majority in the senate, nominates someone to the SCOTUS in an election year, those nominees have been confirmed in 17 out of 19 occasions.
Does anyone believe if Senator Schumer and Madam President Hillary Clinton had this same opportunity in this election year, they would wait until after the election to nominate a SCOTUS replacement justice? Of course they would not -- especially if the election were perceived to be close and the SCOTUS (once more) may have a role in its outcome.
Marshall Miller, Piedmont
A “Balance of Power”
To the editor,
In a one-third page editorial on 23 September, the editor of the Journal worries about the “balance of Power” between Democrats and Republicans in Washington, DC if President Trump successfully appoints a 3rd Justice to the Supreme Court during his first term. It would be interesting to see his editorial regarding a “balance of power” when Democrats held the Presidency and both houses of Congress from 1961 to 1969 or from 1977 to 1981 or from 2009 to 2011.
More importantly, there is nothing in the constitution that mandates or suggests benefit accruing from a “balance of power” between competing philosophies of governance. In reality there is only one “balance of power” established in the constitution, that in the co-equal status of Legislative (Article I), Executive (Article II), and Judicial (Article III) branches of our federal government.
Democrat meddling, reshaping and distortion of our government to suit their own power interests is the main “power” grab about which we most need to be concerned. The “Balance of Power” in the United States is indeed in danger of shifting, from the people to the bureaucrats (apparatchiks) and career politicians on the Potomac.
Rodney Michael, Rapid City, SD
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received within three weeks of that election.
Letters that endorse a candidate may be used, but multiple letters received for the same candidate with similar language will not be printed. Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
