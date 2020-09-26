Letters to the editor, September 26, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Letters to the editor, Sept. 26, 2020

The Democrats would do the same thing

To the editor,

Being a student of history, I'm quite sure that Mr. Kent Bush, your editor, realizes that when a president, whose party does not hold a majority in the US Senate, puts forward a SCOTUS nominee in an election year, only one of the 10 such cases has resulted in a confirmation by election day. However, when a president, whose party holds a majority in the senate, nominates someone to the SCOTUS in an election year, those nominees have been confirmed in 17 out of 19 occasions.

Does anyone believe if Senator Schumer and Madam President Hillary Clinton had this same opportunity in this election year, they would wait until after the election to nominate a SCOTUS replacement justice? Of course they would not -- especially if the election were perceived to be close and the SCOTUS (once more) may have a role in its outcome.

Marshall Miller, Piedmont

A “Balance of Power”

To the editor,