Letters to the editor, September 3, 2022

Letters to the editor, Sept. 3, 2022

School bus situation is an emergency

Canceling school bus routes due to a lack of drivers is indeed an emergency for our school district.

It is time to start thinking outside the box and to look at what CDL certified resources we have in the community right now.

Whether they be city employees, state employees, in the private sector or work for our national government, police officers, the fire department sanitation workers, snow removal and heavy equipment operators and our National Guard come to mind.

Not only would they meet qualification standards, but many have background checks as well. These individuals should be compensated well for stepping up and taking time twice a day to do an additional job or give their time on their days off.

How we pay for it is not the pressing issue. I don't know what the magic number of bodies are that are needed to make sure every child in the RCAS district has an equal opportunity to make it to school, but I hope we all realize that a public school education is a basic right we have promised the children of this nation and its our responsibility to make sure they get it.

Jim Phoenix, Rapid City

Labor Day picnic

Monday Sept 5th is the annual Labor Day picnic at the "old" storybook island (entrance off Canyon Lake Drive) from 11:30 a.m. till 2:30 p.m. Sloppy Joes and baked beans provided. You can bring a potluck, salad, or dessert if you want. Celebrating labor (the real "oldest profession") is something we all can appreciate. After a couple years of COVID-19, it is definitely time for something public and positive to happen in our community. Bring masks if you want to wear one.

Labor is a big cog in the economic wheel. Without it, capitalism is just another moot point in worldwide commerce and in local business as well. We always want to cater to business in our political offerings but labor can't be ignored, just as the last labor shortage (due to COVID-19) has proven out. Business can't survive without labor. It's a marriage of convenience, nothing more. My personal family have been Union members most of our adult life and very proud to be so. When I ran for the legislature in 2014 and 2016, I ran as the labor candidate. These days, it's very difficult to run as a Democrat in western S.D. but trying to switch parties to get elected seems antithetical to ones own "outlook of personal trust".

Dave Freytag, Rapid City