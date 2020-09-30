Letters to the editor, September 30, 2020

What we have in the world right now is a movement for extreme Capitalism and the destruction of things like, Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, minimum wage, regulations that protect the public from corporate greed that will allow corporations to gain profit while killing many of us. (things the GOP believes gets in the way of Corporate Profit.) Trump and the GOP are pushing this again under the guise of White fear, violence from minorities and Socialism. Trump is already removing money from the Social Security and Medicare fund. Allowing Trump and the GOP to appoint a third Supreme Court Justice will only further this agenda against the majority of the people. The Republicans are moving to retain permanent control through gerrymanders, election fraud, denial of the right for many citizens to vote, and now a Court that will support these rules. Hillary lost the election even though she had 3 million more votes than Trump. Biden could lose this election with 10 million more votes than Trump. The majority in this nation need to make a move to stop this now, or the majority of Americans will no longer have any say in how our nation is run.