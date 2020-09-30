Letters to the editor, September 30, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 30, 2020
Expand medicaid
To the editor,
It's that time of year where we citizens elect our fellow citizens to represent us in Pierre to do the people's business. Throughout the years our representatives and Governor have been aware of the Affordable Care act that has a section where each state can implement what is known as Medicaid expansion, where each state can expand Medicaid paid for with Federal dollars.
Our current representatives and Governor have declined to implement this section and as a result, the state has lost millions of dollars from the federal government. The main reason the representatives and Governor has turned down these dollars is because it is called Obama Care and our Republican Governor doesn't want any Democratic President to receive any credit.
So the heck with our less fortunate citizens.
All the states next to us like Nebraska took it to a vote and they voted to expand Medicaid. I think we need some new faces in Pierre.
Larry Van Boening, Rapid City
Extreme Capitalism
To the editor,
What we have in the world right now is a movement for extreme Capitalism and the destruction of things like, Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, minimum wage, regulations that protect the public from corporate greed that will allow corporations to gain profit while killing many of us. (things the GOP believes gets in the way of Corporate Profit.) Trump and the GOP are pushing this again under the guise of White fear, violence from minorities and Socialism. Trump is already removing money from the Social Security and Medicare fund. Allowing Trump and the GOP to appoint a third Supreme Court Justice will only further this agenda against the majority of the people. The Republicans are moving to retain permanent control through gerrymanders, election fraud, denial of the right for many citizens to vote, and now a Court that will support these rules. Hillary lost the election even though she had 3 million more votes than Trump. Biden could lose this election with 10 million more votes than Trump. The majority in this nation need to make a move to stop this now, or the majority of Americans will no longer have any say in how our nation is run.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Abuse of the Supreme Court process
To the editor,
There is a hue and cry in the air about hypocrisy associated with Supreme Court Nominations. There is plenty to go around. However, it is ironic that Democrats make the loudest noise for they have thoroughly abused and distorted judiciary appointments in the past 35 years:
1. “Borking” in 1987. Robert Bork was among the most distinguished and qualified jurists ever nominated. Before an unprecedented political assault by Ted Kennedy and the press, Joe Biden had indicated that he might have to vote for appointment of Robert Bork. No democratic nominee has ever been “Borked,” including Sotomayor, Ginsburg, Breyer, or Kagan.
2. Filibustering appellate nominees. Estrada (28 months until withdrawing), Owen, Brown, Pickering, and many others.
3. Breaking the filibuster for appellate nominees. Led by Senator Harry Reid and cheered by President Obama, the Democrats were able to pack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals with 3 additional liberal judges to rubber stamp President Obama’s “pen and phone” regulatory directives.
4. Vowing to break the 60-vote legislative filibuster for nominees to the Supreme Court. By doing so Democrats threaten to add two or even four new liberal justices to the Supreme Court to “pack” the court and cement their governance agenda. Barack Obama has famously called the filibuster a “Jim Crow relic,” even though he endorsed the Democrat filibuster of Justice Alito.
Cry “hypocrisy.” But first look inward and at the precedents established by Democrat procedural meddling with established process since 1987 and then at where we are today.
Rodney Michael, Rapid City
You don't have a clue
To the editor,
You’ve crossed the line. There is absolutely no connection between Watergate and the Pandemic of 2020. You and the people you follow have one thing in common. Keep Trump from being elected again. Let’s have some truth from your office or pedestal, if you will. We know you’re not an apologist for the Trump administration. But, your article in the Sept. 12 paper makes it very clear that you would rather see America burn at the hands of the anarchists than admit that this President has done more for me and you than any President in the past including Ronald Reagan. You think that you are an editorialist. Think again. Your articles about your son, your travels and the pickup and the rest of your family are interesting but far from the articles of the great editorialists that you now fail to publish on a regular basis. Even the ones who espouse the same liberal notions that you hold so dear.
Where is Cal Thomas on a regular basis? There’s a guy who can call Trump out when needed and still extoll the positive things that have come from his leadership. I’m sorry sir, but you don’t have a clue.
Would you rather see the 5 million deaths of 1918-19 or the 180 to 200 thousand that we currently face? Thousands of unnecessary deaths? How many deaths have not been reported this year due to “the flu” or West Nile Disease? Now South Dakota is the number one hot spot for this foolishness. Pure propaganda!
David C. Oleson, Sr., Rapid City
More information needed
To the editor,
I am writing your news organization to express my concern that there has been very little if any, coverage of the South Dakota U.S. Senate race. The residents of South Dakota deserve more reporting on the views and positions of our state’s senatorial candidates. A primary concern is the current rise of Covid-19 cases in South Dakota. We are concerned about the medical and health impact to our family, friends and neighbors; as well as the personal financial and the state and national economic impact of this pandemic. How does each candidate believe we have addressed this crisis, and what policies would they support to reverse our current trajectory of infections? In addition, we deserve to have reporting on each candidates' views on climate change, race relations, foreign influence,/manipulation of our elections, trade tariffs and the impacts upon our state’s agricultural economy, as well as the long list of other issues that can be found on any senators web page drop-down menu of topic suggestions for email contact. Thank you for your consideration of this appeal. An informed public is essential to the functioning of our democracy.
Regards,
Jack Sherman, Rapid City
