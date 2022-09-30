Letters to the editor, September 30, 2022

Letters to the editor, Sept. 30, 2022

For Jamie Smith

In our state we have two parties. Noem thinks that by wearing the mantel of one of them, our Republican party, we won’t notice she’s not for South Dakotans. She's for whoever pays big for her allegiance.

She favors transferring family ag land via imminent domain to foreign corporations against the advice of leading economists, she favors a monopoly timber industry that eliminated jobs via mechanization to clear cut the Black Hills against the advice of forest service sustainability science and public recreation interest, favored a profitable cycle rally during COVID but nixed a Christian music festival that wasn’t profit driven, invited police from other states to move here here but rejected their wise advice because it conflicted with big donors, encouraged innocent students to litigate their schools, favored secret legislation to ease hiding big money for corrupt foreign leaders but is against allowing federal health care money for South Dakota citizens, against freedom to provide and receive accurate education, against freedom to grow crops until, coincidentally, her husband will insure them, against the freedom of women’s choice. She’s not for us. But we still have a good choice for somebody who is. Vote Jamie Smith, a public servant for

Thomas Thorson, Custer

Define your terms

When you use terms like "liberal bias", "RINO, or "woke is broke" in your Two Cents letters I have no idea what you're talking about. Perhaps you could either define your terms or give me some concrete examples of their presence in the real world. Memes are only intelligible to your particular tribe and never lead to a civil debate. Unless you state your opinions more clearly, they have all the persuasive power of standing in your backyard and screaming at the sky. Currently, the above classifications appear to refer to any topic, person, or utterance to the left of Herbert Hoover.

Hank Lord, Rapid City

Grammar is no joke

Grammar School is for teaching grammar along with writing and arithmetic and without any deep-thinking analysis. I see no harm with mixing, for variety, a little early American History in kindergarten to 2nd grades as indicated in the Hillsdale University 1776 curriculum available on the web.

No Internet site was found confirming Mr. Krause’s ‘no joke’ recent opinion piece that Professor Morrisey wanted to teach our first graders about the Peloponnesian War. Serious world history and civics can wait until high school.

Attorney Krause’s opinion appears to be just another woke article against Governor Noem like so many others printed by our biased press. RHIP appears to be dead. Any attorney who wants to make a living in South Dakota should know by now that this state is very conservative (Republican) and does not cotton well to anti-American liberals.

James A. Schmitendorf, Rapid City

Redistricted

After years living in District 32, I've been redistricted and am now in District 33, represented by Phil Jensen--a far right Republican. However, my new district has hope. We have a chance to be represented by Vince Vidal, a moderate Democrat. Vince is a long time Rapid City resident. He served in the Navy for 20 years before coming here. He has served on the Planning Common and Zoning Board of Adjustment since 2017. He has worked in finance, journalism, marketing, sales and small business. He has been working as a civilian on the Air Force financial management team at Ellsworth. Vince plans to focus on education, health care, infrastructure and living wages for South Dakotans.

On the other hand, Phil Jensen was once an Oath Keeper. He "took an oath to uphold the Constitution and SD Constitution and it seemed like a good group of guys to belong to". Oath Keepers were prominently involved in the January 6th insurrection.

Who would be the best choice for District 33--a Navy veteran with experience in leadership and management or a past Oath Keeper who has done little for South Dakotans in 14 years in Pierre. Please vote for Vince Vidal.

Susan Kelts, Rapid City

Do the right thing

For those of you who do not know what is happening in South Dakota. Internet Search Hideaway Hills Black Hawk SD. People in Hideaway Hills Black Hawk SD can’t live in their homes. Governor and Legislators are hiding behind legal proceedings. People of Hideaway Hills have not had meetings with State Officials. Its time for investigation. Its time for Legislative Special Session. Some cannot live in their homes. Their neighborhood unsafe.

Their homes built on abandoned mine once owned by state of South Dakota. Mine not properly reclaimed for housing. Land reclaimed for pasture. Governor said to the folks in Hideaway Hills on a teleconference spring of 2020 “we feel for you”. Governor, you went to the mansion. You went to sleep knowing your house would not collapse into the earth. People of Black Hawk don’t know that. People in Hideaway Hills worry when they send their children play in their yards will the land collapse around them. As gentleman who was mowing his lawn as his lawn was collapsing behind him.

South Dakota has the funds to help these people- a mining reclamation fund with hundreds of millions of dollars. Do the right thing for South Dakota.

Diane Wermers, Rapid City

Questionnaire

Republicans mailed me a fund raising questionnaire again. Apparently all old men with an SD address and a pulse are worth postage. Everybody knows Democrats also offer opinion surveys to introduce fund raisers, slanted leading questions, with dramatic language about opponents. However, most of us understand it’s not symmetrical. Acknowledging many Republicans remain reasonable, risking the RINO label, their party has been pulled way further into the deep end of the wacky pool. With the mailer inviting my opinion about context-free criticism escalating to vicious lies against Biden’s Democrats, I was curious to see if this, direct from the Republican National Committee, is part of the ongoing attempt to overthrow our republic in favor of “Trump victories only, other results illegitimate” elections. Happily, in two single-spaced questionnaire pages, the RNC printed the disgraced ex-president’s name exactly twice, a few more passing mentions buried in the four-page cover letter. Not even RNC claimed election fraud, no promotion of America’s oldest spray-tanned toddler as president in either 2020 or 2024. Biden won primaries against everybody to his left. His administration are adult professionals with mainstream American values. No good can come from threats to make the White House Trump’s daycare again.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City