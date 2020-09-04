Letters to the editor, September 4, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Letters to the editor, Sept. 4, 2020

No masks, just blinders

To the editor,

Why do state health codes require food service employees to wash their hands? If masks are optional here during a viral pandemic, why do restauranteurs need a law to keep E. coli in check? Not even pathogens get equal treatment under the law anymore.

Furthermore, why is smoking outlawed in public buildings? Surely people trusted not to infect others wouldn’t poison everyone with carcinogens. And can we please stop these Orwellian DUI checkpoints and sobriety tests? We’re adults, after all.

Speaking of testing, assaying the ground or water in Hideaway Hills needs to cease. That goes for all communities. More testing just leads to more bad news, whether we’re talking coronaviruses, fecal bacteria, arsenic, or uranium. We have it on good authority that testing is overrated and you can do too much of it.

If you’re afraid of viruses, dying on the road, secondhand smoke, or raw sewage, stay home. Better yet, move to Canada and spare us the socialist government oversight. The rest of us will just put on our positive pants and drink the Kristi Kool-Aid. Or whatever’s in the water.