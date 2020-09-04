Letters to the editor, September 4, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 4, 2020
No masks, just blinders
To the editor,
Why do state health codes require food service employees to wash their hands? If masks are optional here during a viral pandemic, why do restauranteurs need a law to keep E. coli in check? Not even pathogens get equal treatment under the law anymore.
Furthermore, why is smoking outlawed in public buildings? Surely people trusted not to infect others wouldn’t poison everyone with carcinogens. And can we please stop these Orwellian DUI checkpoints and sobriety tests? We’re adults, after all.
Speaking of testing, assaying the ground or water in Hideaway Hills needs to cease. That goes for all communities. More testing just leads to more bad news, whether we’re talking coronaviruses, fecal bacteria, arsenic, or uranium. We have it on good authority that testing is overrated and you can do too much of it.
If you’re afraid of viruses, dying on the road, secondhand smoke, or raw sewage, stay home. Better yet, move to Canada and spare us the socialist government oversight. The rest of us will just put on our positive pants and drink the Kristi Kool-Aid. Or whatever’s in the water.
What do you call it when people eschew masks only to don blinders?
Seth Thomas, Rapid City
Clean energy dealt a blow
To the editor,
Prior to coronavirus, clean energy was the largest employer across all energy-related sectors, employing more than 40 percent of America’s entire energy workforce. To boot, it was one of the national economy’s fastest growing employers.
Like almost every other industry, however, it has been dealt a tremendous blow as we grapple with the virus response. Between March and May, the number of clean energy workers filing for unemployment was more than double the clean energy jobs created since 2017. South Dakota’s loses topped 1,000 entering June—a 8.1% decline.
As a retired schoolteacher, the hope of helping my kids achieve a brighter future drove me through challenges—but hope was always paired with a plan. The 3.3 million pre-pandemic clean energy workers need Congress to put in place an economic plan that gets them back on the job and continues our leadership in reducing emissions. Some have sought to make clean energy a partisan issue, but job creation, environmental sustainability, innovation and promoting a 21st century infrastructure are American values. For our country’s future, Congress must ensure clean energy workers don’t get left behind and support stimulus legislation that reassures the promising future of our clean energy workforce.
Betty Pitz, Spearfish
