Letters to the editor, September 5, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 5, 2020
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received within three weeks of that election.
Letters that endorse a candidate may be used, but multiple letters received for the same candidate with similar language will not be printed. Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
An independent voice
To the Editor:
Dan Ahlers, a community leader and small businessman in Dell Rapids, served six years in the South Dakota legislature. As a Democrat, he has to work across party lines to get things done. He improved the delivery of resources to deaf children, improved our special education formula, helped expand Medicaid to more low-income families, and got funding for the Precision Ag Center in Brookings.
Today Dan Ahlers is running for the United States Senate against Mike Rounds. If Rounds was ever going to find his vocal chords and show some independence, he might have stood up for the Postal Service. Rural communities rely on U.S. Mail delivery, and many seniors get essential medications through the mail. But Rounds is a partisan rubber stamp and hasn't said a word.
South Dakota needs an independent voice in the Senate. That would be Dan Ahlers.
Jay Davis, Rapid City
