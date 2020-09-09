Letters to the editor, September 9, 2020

I can only trust this makes your paper. I write to you in support for the re-election of Senator Mike Rounds. Why is a person from Kentucky writing to support and endorse a Senator I cannot vote for? I have had the opportunity to experience the decency of senator Rounds office in Washington as our business has attempted to get the attention of Washington on a health issue impacting taxpayers, through its course in the DoD and later impact to the V.A. Senator Rounds has been nothing less than supportive toward our identifying the health issue in question and has allowed his staff to assist us. Given his powerful positions with SASC and the Veterans Subcommittees he clearly wants a stronger, healthier active duty military and veterans after their service. You have a responsible, decent man representing our soldiers and veterans and taxpayers as well. You are most fortunate with this elected official as he represents you and our country well.