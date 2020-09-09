Letters to the editor, September 9, 2020

Letters to the editor, Sept. 9, 2020
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received within three weeks of that election.
Letters that endorse a candidate may be used, but multiple letters received for the same candidate with similar language will not be printed. Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
On message instead of in truth
To the editor,
I’m sure that the family of the person in Minnesota who died after attending the Sturgis Rally sincerely appreciates that the tax revenues from the rally increased, as are the hundreds of people, both here and in surrounding states, who are suffering through their battle with Covid 19. We’ll see how our state does following the State Fair in Huron (site of South Dakota’s first Covid 19 infection and death) and following the Labor Day weekend activities around the state.
Governor Noem has successfully avoided any responsibility for things that would tarnish her image with the Republican Washington elite by refusing to impose any restrictions on gatherings or masks or … well, anything. She has left that choice to the people so if and when they contract the virus, it will be “their fault”, not hers for failing to act like a leader. Meanwhile, all us guppies here in South Dakota get to cough up close to a million dollars for her to advertise herself and her hands-off approach to appeal to the most anti-government groups among us. Let’s bring in as many anti-maskers and social distance avoiders as we can, Kristi. It’s pretty clear that you are a firm believer in “herd immunity” for South Dakotans, and your Department of Health minions follow your lead perfectly, never straying from the message you want them to deliver instead of transparency and truth.
Al Christenson
What a bargain
To the editor,
Gov. Kristi Noem welcomed Trump to Rushmore fireworks with taxpayer money, welcomed car rallies, the Motorcycle Rally, and the Central States Fair. We paid Fox TV $819,000 so she could gain fame on Fox TV telling people to come to South Dakota. What do we South Dakotans get in return: a few dollars for bars, motels, gas stations, and restaurants and the honor of becoming, & maybe remaining, the top Covid 19 hotspot in the nation.
What a bargain for South Dakotans.
Marian V. Reed, Rapid City
Who does he represent?
To the editor,
Senator John Thune has come out of the secret location he uses to write farm bills to make a profoundly ridiculous comment. Does the vaunted majority whip and number three Republican in the senate use his forum to condemn rioting, tearing down statues, vandalizing our monuments and federal buildings?
Of course not. The RINO Chief of Staff to head RINO and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell actually disavows the current voter fraud reality. According to Senator Thune, who obviously whips the other RINO’s at the behest of McConnell, says he is “Unconcerned about potential vote fraud.” and “Doesn’t agree with President Trump that mail-in balloting will lead to massive voter fraud or a rigged election.” Senator Thune on numerous occasions baffled me with several similar comments concerning voter fraud. Thune himself was defeated by a few hundred votes when running against Senator Tim Johnson. Perpetrators were prosecuted and sent to prison for fraud but evidently Senator Thune has a short memory. This is my opinion as a Republican. Like Senator Tom Daschle, Senator Thune thinks he is secure in his senate seat. But like Senator Daschle, he is getting too big for his britches and forgets who he represents.
Larry McIntyre, Custer
Endorsing Mike Rounds
Citizenry of Rapid City,
I can only trust this makes your paper. I write to you in support for the re-election of Senator Mike Rounds. Why is a person from Kentucky writing to support and endorse a Senator I cannot vote for? I have had the opportunity to experience the decency of senator Rounds office in Washington as our business has attempted to get the attention of Washington on a health issue impacting taxpayers, through its course in the DoD and later impact to the V.A. Senator Rounds has been nothing less than supportive toward our identifying the health issue in question and has allowed his staff to assist us. Given his powerful positions with SASC and the Veterans Subcommittees he clearly wants a stronger, healthier active duty military and veterans after their service. You have a responsible, decent man representing our soldiers and veterans and taxpayers as well. You are most fortunate with this elected official as he represents you and our country well.
William Marnhout, Owensboro, Ky
Am I the only one?
To the editor,
Honestly, am I the only one who noticed that the "technical aberration" that occurred that caused nearly 500 positive Covid 19 test results to not be reported during the 2 days before Governor Noem's speech at the RNC. The day after her speech, they miraculously reappear in corrections by the SDDOH.
Since this time, Covid infections have spiked so that SD is the No. 1 hot spot in the US.
The title "Governor" implies that the person in the office should make decisions in the best interest for the health of the people who elected her. Her vacuous comments on national media that South Dakota citizens can make these decisions on their own is an abdication of her duties as Governor.
In contrast, the governor of Montana instituted a mandatory face mask regulation. Montana's Covid 19 infection and death rates per 100,000 population are half South Dakotas.
Apparently, Montanans are not only "tough enough to wear pink for breast cancer awareness," but "tough enough to wear masks" to protect the health of their most vulnerable citizens.
David Calhoun, Sturgis
Know how to win and lose
To the editor,
If we intend to enjoy either competitive sports or democracy, people need to know how to not just how to win, but also how to lose. Learning to fight hard to win yet be a gracious loser was the most difficult and most important lesson in sportsmanship I learned growing up. If people refuse to acknowledge defeat in elections and other democratic processes, we can kiss democracy goodbye. It's no secret that congressional Republicans, shocked that 2008’s presidential election went to a first term black senator from Illinois with a funny name, resolved blanket opposition to anything Obama proposed, regardless of its merits.
Democrats by contrast won kudos for being gracious losers in ugly defeats in 2000 and 2016, at least acknowledging the legitimacy of the elections. Trump is challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election before it even occurs, obviously laying groundwork to gain support for refusing to accept electoral defeat, should that be his fate. While exclusive focus on winning helps one win, refusal to accept when you lose means you don’t play your game anymore. Such refusal has ended dreams for democracy in weaker political cultures worldwide. I think most of us want American democracy to continue.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!