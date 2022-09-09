Letters to the editor, September 9, 2022

Letters to the editor, Sept. 9, 2022

Half truths

An August 19 editorial by Kent Bush "Half of the truth is still a lie" hit the nail on the head! I just received a flyer sent by the South Dakota Republican Party that lambasts Jamie Smith on three issues with half truths and vicious insinuations!

"Critical Race Theory": I believe Jamie feels the state legislature has no business dictating to school boards, I agree! "Men compete in women's sports": This is a complete distortion! "Confiscate Guns":

Again! A distortion! I agree with Jamie that there is a gun violence problem and something needs to dne! If you agree that every citizen has the right to wear a gun on his hip and shoot it out in the street, it is your right to believe that! I believe that no one has any need for a semi-automatic assault rifle! Bottom line: Do you really want to support and vote for someone that lies to you?

Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City

Time for a change

The events at Senator Rounds’ public forum in Spearfish are revealing. If you, like Rounds and most thinking South Dakota conservatives, believe that the outcome of the 2020 election was accurate, then you, my friend, are a RINO, and not welcome in today’s Republican party.

If you, like most reasoning South Dakota conservatives, believe the events of January 6, 2021, were horrifying, and must never be allowed to occur again, then you, my friend, are a RINO, and are not welcome in today’s Republican party.

So, what are you going to do? Are you going to continue to cast your vote for people like John Thune, who has stood silently by and allowed the lies and violence to continue unchallenged. Or will you choose a different path. You do have a real choice in November.

Brian Bengs served our country first in the U.S. Navy, and then for 19 years in the U.S.A.F. Following the events of January 6, Brian felt he could no longer sit on the sidelines and watch the country he loves and served continue down a path of destruction.

RINOs, the Republican party doesn’t want you. But the country needs you. We must do better.

Dennyce Korb, Rapid City

Student loans

In regard to the “From The Editor” column written by Kent Bush on Saturday, August 27th, Kent states that because another taxpayer has higher tax deductions due to more children, that he would be required to pay higher taxes to “cover” for them. I would like him to explain his reasoning on this.

My understanding is that our individual taxes are based on our earnings and lifestyle decisions we make in each fiscal year. What my fellow citizens do to either raise or lower their tax burden has absolutely nothing to do with the amount of taxes that I am required to pay.

The exception to that would be when Joe Biden exceeds the authority of his office and abuses his powers to shift someone else’s debt, which they voluntarily acquired and benefited from, onto me through an increase in my taxes.

I am allowed no choice in the matter. During my college career I saw numerous examples of people taking out low-cost student loans and then purchasing cars, stereos, televisions, furniture, liquor, vacations, etc. using these funds. Some individuals even reinvested the money into other accounts for higher returns. Why am I held responsible for their debt?

Doug Johnson, Rapid City

Child nutrition programs

We often hear the phrase “children are our future!” Have you ever stopped to think about what that means? What does each community need to do to assure we give every child the best chance to become healthy adults. We all agree that food, and access to healthy food, is the most important basic human need. Yet, we still have so many children that face food and nutrition insecurity!

In 2020 before COVID, 17.2% of Pennington County children (nearly 1 in 5) experienced food insecurity. Rural communities, families with children, especially single-parent families, are more likely to face hunger.

One of the best bridges to close the hunger gap is the school lunch program. This program is critical to student health and well-being, especially for low-income students. It ensures students have the nutrition and energy they need throughout the day to learn. Research shows a well-nourished child is a better learner, test-taker, and participant in school.

Call to action: Please reach out to our state representatives to encourage them to reinstate the federal child nutrition programs and level the playing field for all children. Together we can increase access to healthy, nutritious food for all our kiddos!

Carrie Robley, Rapid City

Student loans

My thirty-something niece, daughter of a construction worker, wife of one too, mother of two, endures recurrent illness with radiant smile and razor humor, and owes $17,000 for one year of college.

Original principal - $16,000. The loan carries double digit interest in this era of low single digit rates, compounding faster than she can pay, especially while “in forbearance” attending career training. Leading her class in phlebotomy school, she was offered a new job, but discovered she still nets little income after vehicle and child care outlay. Biden’s imperfect but promise-keeping loan forgiveness plan will change life for her family, upcoming cash flow going to local merchants and tradesmen, not spinning a debt interest treadmill in Washington.

Cases like hers are why Harvard professor Susan Dynarski wrote “Why I Changed My Mind on Student Debt Forgiveness”. Dynarski contrasts who owes most student loan dollars- well-paid professionals who have no trouble paying large loans, versus who most student debtors are- lower income targets of Biden’s program, spinning wheels with much smaller loans, commonly because they didn’t get a degree at all, much less one in a lucrative field. Biden frees the latter to resume progress, spread wealth in their communities.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

For Jamie Smith

Governor Noem does not deserve to be re- elected. She stood by while COVID ravaged the State population and spread to surrounding States. How easy was it to say people have to make out their own minds and not lead?

To complain about fireworks rather than to consider what wildfires would do to the Black Hills ? A “big idea” - benches for the State park. Remember the expensive “Meth we on it” campaign .. tax dollars spent to became a laughing stock.

It doesn’t say much about threatening to sue a Sovereign Nation as they protected their people - never to offer help - just threats. Native Americans showed up at Pierre protesting the disappearance of missing Native women … where was Noem ? Out of State - speaking- and raising money.

As far as bringing in businesses … they will come regardless - due to what our State offers - no State tax, cheaper development and beautiful scenery.

Noem has shown where her values lay - and it’s not to our citizens of our State or our future .

Vote for Jamie Smith, he at least gives a damn and will lead.

Linda Minkel, Rapid City