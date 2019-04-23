What goes around comes around
Policing one’s own political party has never been a Republican strong suit, especially here in South Dakota. Democrats nationally do a somewhat better job of weeding out their undesirables, but modern Republicans are far too party-centered to achieve the balance it takes to attract independent-minded people. This will show up in the next election just as it did in the last. While trying to protect the Republican Party from their own scandals, a web will undoubtedly be tangled that the U.S.A. as a whole will have to undo.
There was a warning at the start of the Mueller inquiry that "Dems should be leery because Repubs would be completely in charge of the whole investigation."
Well, since then, the Dems took the House and now the Mueller findings can't be swept under the rug so easily. As is par for modern Repubs, they are making rules that they hope will cloak truth and keep Dems from seeing all the facts and making conclusions of their own. The bottom line is simply this: What was good for the goose in Bill Clinton’s days will be good for the gander in the days of individual No. 1.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City
Ignore climate at our peril
The last Ice Age was 12,000 years ago. (The onset of an Ice Age is related to changes in the Earth's tilt and orbit.) The next Ice Age would begin within 15,000 years, but researchers say that greenhouse gas emissions have gotten so high that it will not happen.
The last time C02 levels were this high, humans didn't exist. C02 levels haven't been higher than 400 parts per million from between 800,000 years ago and 15 million years ago. The increase of C02 levels will soon get high enough to restrict a plant's ability to absorb nutrients like nitrogen, and therefore it's harder for plants to grow and reduces a plant's protein levels.
Climate Change will change rainfall patterns, leading to alternating periods of drought and intense storms. Climate Change will increase the risk of simultaneous crop failures across the world's biggest corn growing regions and lead to less of our nutritionally critical vegetables. Climate Change is caused by human behavior. We ignore it at our own and future generations' peril. Let's not forget sea levels rise, the bigger and more destructive wild fires, the bleaching and death of our coral reefs, and the acidification of our oceans.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City