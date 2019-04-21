State trapping venture wrongheaded
Our state government's latest attempt to go viral — the #SecondCenturyTrapper Photo Contest — has notched nine posts on Instagram. Four feature young children posing with traps. In one, a preschool age girl smiles as a terrified-looking raccoon peers through its grated cage. These are the images official South Dakota chose to represent us with.
The idea is to get our pheasant numbers up through a war on "nest predators," like foxes, badgers, possums, raccoons and skunks — tenaciously clutching our hunter-tourist nest egg, while helping the inevitable trapping revival find its feet.
Is denuding South Dakota of native mammals — to make room for game birds imported from China — the best way to attract more tourists? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Survey of Hunting, Fishing, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation has been tracking steep declines in hunting since 1982, and as more sportsmen age out, unreplaced by uninterested millennials, declines are expected to accelerate.
Could they rebound? Sure, cultural shifts happen. But is social-engineering desired behavior into existence really a conservative endeavor? The 2016 Survey counted twice as many "away from home" wildlife watchers as hunters.
People are seeking natural world experiences armed with iPhones rather than traps. Some Western locales are reintroducing long-extinct native predators like grizzlies and gray wolves, rather than harassing skunks.
Can our state serve as a nursing home for the terminal uncles of outdoor culture, and compete with our more future-focused neighbors? Can any potential hunting or trapping comeback benefit from conflict with the kinds of outdoor experience that are on the rise?
Michael Zimny
Rapid City