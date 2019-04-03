Abortion is a Christian issue
Can infanticide be described more clearly than this? This was the question asked by Bishop Gruss in an article he recently wrote in West River Catholic. He was referring to the Reproductive Health Act which makes abortion legal even after the unborn child is viable, so long as the abortionist makes a "reasonable and good faith judgment" that abortion will protect the pregnant woman's health. But the law removes any protection for children born alive after abortion.
This legislation was signed into law by N.Y. Gov. Cuomo. I don't think I will ever forget him and his entourage of women, whom I call monsters, standing there clapping and cheering this horrendous action. Gov. Cuomo, a Catholic, should be excommunicated from the church. Similar action has been proposed in five other states. Thank God it didn't pass in Virginia where Gov. Northram calmly talked about killing a baby after its birth and thank God we have a pro-life governor.
This is a Christian issue, not a Catholic one. With the many churches in Rapid City I cannot imagine any Christian condoning this horrendous action. Whenever possible we Christians should be speaking out and condemning this behavior.
And it came to pass, when Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, that the babe in her womb leapt. Lk1:41. Not embryo or fetus but "babe." That baby born three months later was St. John The Baptist.
Kathy Sayles
Custer