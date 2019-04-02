Of course the US is a democracy
"The United States is a democracy" — Thorndike Barnhart (World Book) dictionary. To say that the U.S. is only a republic and not a democracy is patently false. The U.S.S.R. was a republic. Does that mean it wasn't communist? Give us a break from crap about the U.S. not being a democracy. The Republican Party formed in 1854, originally, the Antifederal Party later became (wait for it) the "Democratic-Republican Party."
I can agree that republicanism stands for public interest rather than a monarch's interest, but to assert that it is divorced from democracy is anti-American and is pure right-wing propaganda. Is this a "Fox News" fairy tale or what?
In my opinion, Trump as well as the Russians would love to have "democracy" wiped off the face of the globe. They are both, in their special way, waging war against democracy wherever they find it. The massive lies that spring from their so called "populist" agenda give away their true heart. Fear and greed are the powers their world knows and approximately a third of us are willing to settle for exactly that. Is this what it means to be Republican? Somehow I doubt it.
Dave Freytag
Rapid City