POTUS the fire chief
It is unbelievable that this president thinks he can give advice on things he knows nothing about. His solution for the California wildfires was raking the forests. Now he tweets “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!” He is an embarrassment to the world community with comments like this.
His ignorant comment shows he thinks he has all the answers. He does not. Water weighs 8.34 pounds per gallon. South Dakota Guard Black Hawk Helicopters at one time carried 660-gallon buckets. AC-130H/Q aircraft retrofitted with an in-floor discharge system uses a removable 3,500- or 4,000-gallon water tank. That would create a destructive payload if dropped on any building.
His idea would have the potential to collapse what is left of Notre Dame. So, Mr. President, stick to something else besides firefighting. I say this as a 36-year veteran of the fire service and the former fire chief/director for the State of South Dakota Division of Wildland Fire.
Joe Lowe
Piedmont
Will amateurs check Noem’s traps?
Gov. Noem's pheasant restoration program of traps and bounties is a stupid decision made in a bad way. She's shown why it's better to have mostly independent state departments and offices making decisions, where people have the expertise to form good policy while including the affected public and all citizens. When an autocratic governor meddles in policy they don't know much about, the people are nearly powerless to stop them when they’re going wrong.
Gov. Noem rushed this because she surely knew she'd stir up a hornet's nest where none existed before, not least from people concerned about cruelty to animals.
While living in north Georgia last winter I trapped a Carolina wren in a live-trap set for rodents digging into a well house. A trap set overnight, checked at dawn and left set. How could I know a wren would get in through a hole near the roof? When I happened to check mid-afternoon, I found the wren, too weak to move, soon closing its eyes and dying.
The trap and bounty program means a lot of other untrained amateurs like me will be deploying traps. Think everyone who gets one will always be diligent in checking it?
Michael Melius
Hermosa