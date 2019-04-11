Reacting to abuse of power
Misogyny, fake news, lock her up, build the wall, black face, gaslighting, Kaepernick, black lives matter, #MeToo. These terms serve as a catalyst for what we see in America today.
Our greatest threat continues to be Trump’s assault on the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. The rule of law is based on three fundamental principles. The first being that no person is above the law, including our president. The second principle is that a president cannot prosecute political opponents. The third principle is having respect for judiciary independence. When a government veers from its own laws and is no longer bound by them, it becomes lawless.
Trump’s war against the Constitution and rule of law continues to harm our democracy. As former Vice President Joe Biden said, “We are living through a battle for the soul of our nation. The giant forward steps we have taken in recent years on civil liberties and human rights are being met by a ferocious pushback from the oldest and darkest forces in America.” It is up to us to defeat this assault.
Chayton Bower
Deadwood
Budget proposal threatens poor
The White House’s latest budget proposal threatens to cut more than $6 billion from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and puts millions of low-income Americans at risk. More than 75 percent of HUD’s funding goes to help poor and working class families pay their rent.
This year HUD is assisting 4.5 million families. Most extremely low-income households pay over half their income on rent and utilities; every one of them that loses their assistance to these budget cuts is at risk of becoming homeless.
The White House budget would also eliminate HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program, which helps local communities with affordable housing and community improvement. In 2016 (most recent data available) Rapid City received almost $800,000 from CDBG program to pay for improvements to sewers, homeless facilities, and handicapped centers, as well as assisting with mental health services and youth services for hundreds of South Dakotans.
No working class American should have to worry about keeping a roof over their head. I’m asking Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune to reject these cuts to necessary HUD programs, and stand up for the most vulnerable in our community.
David Paul
Spearfish