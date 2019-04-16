Noem hypocritical on gambling
Gov. Kristi Noem says she doesn’t want to bring more gambling to the state, yet she allows advertising of scratch tickets and state lottery on public radio and elsewhere. This is hypocritical and wasteful. No wonder she things regulating would be too expensive. She seem an overprivileged political elite who is full of guile, likes more government and endorses subsidies. Vote libertarian old people.
Among all the fervor of supposed patriotism it is hard to imagine something less so and less conducive to the welfare of South Dakotans than her support of visas for foreign workers. The private sector needs and can raise wages from an inadequate and not to mention immoral level to fix this problem with South Dakota laborers. And if the visas are for upper echelon positions, allow a demand so that our college graduates are not fleeing the state.
By the way, who is footing the bills for her worthless trips to Washington and the CPAC conference? Stay at home Noem.
Brandon Hahn
Rapid City
National forest needs support
I am a Boy Scout. We love to go hiking, seeing the animals and learning about trees. But sometimes we cross sections where the trees are chopped or burned down. Some of those trees were more than 100 years old.
All of us get hot, dehydrated and sad. We thought about it this way: The trees were there for other people and animals. A long time ago they helped little trees grow, then boom! Just like that, they’re dead. So I think people should plant more trees in the Black Hills National Forest. The national forest soon won’t exist if we don’t take action. I hope you’ll help.
Calvin Grizzaffi
Rapid City