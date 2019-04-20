Pipeline is the real detriment
I take umbrage with a letter to the editor dated April 13 where the writer proclaims the “Anti-pipeline movement hurts South Dakota." I would suggest that the XL pipeline that spilled over 400,000 gallons of oil on farmland in South Dakota is more a danger to our state.
The writer isn't concerned about running this pipeline under our Missouri River and across farm land from the Canadian border through Texas because he lives in Washington, D.C. I wonder what the consequences would be if it leaked under the Missouri River, which is used for drinking water, irrigation and recreation at the very least. It would be an unfixable disaster, but don't fret as those in Washington, D.C. would be sending their thoughts and prayers.
Tom Terry
Rapid City
No reparations for former slaves
Here is what is wrong with reparations to the blacks. If we are going to pay for sins committed against the blacks, then the blacks by rights should pay for their sins against God. And of course the wages for sin is death. But guess what. Someone already paid for their sins against God. His name was Jesus. And he paid it on a cross 2,000 years ago. So the Rev. Al Sharpton, if he is a reverend, must believe in the Lord's Prayer. And what does it say in the Lord's Prayer.
“Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” In fact if we go down the reparations road all mankind would have to repay their trespasses to God and be put to death. An illustration of how truly stupid this liberal notion is.
William T. Elliott
Hot Springs
Churches an asset for schools
Rapid City is facing similar issues as Sioux Falls concerning outdated school facilities. Rapid City community leaders can tap into local churches as another stakeholder who can provide unique assistance to their public schools.
There are two ways churches can assist the district. First, churches make great business partners for public school and can work alongside PTA/PTO groups to support the work of teachers and schools. Second, churches can emphasize equity throughout the district.
As Rapid City discusses what is best for students, taxpayers, and the community, churches — those who attend them — have the opportunity to speak for equity. To speak for those whose voice is not as loud.
To speak for the ideal that regardless of the public school you attend in Rapid City, you have the same opportunity and access to a great education. Rapid City is a great community full of promise and opportunity. The decisions facing the school district and community have potential to rally a community or splinter a community into factions arguing what’s best for me rather than what’s best for us. Churches can lead on both fronts as a service to Rapid City.
Brian Stroh
Sioux Falls
Renters pay property taxes
Some questions have risen after the recent Rapid City Area Schools Facilities Task Force Engagement Sessions regarding property taxes. There is some confusion and even anger from a handful of individual homeowners who question why they have to pay higher taxes for school improvements when renters do not.
To clarify, renters do pay taxes, albeit indirectly. When individuals pay rent rather than mortgage, a portion of that rent covers the property taxes. The owners of rental property are required to pay taxes on every property they own. In fact, they are required to pay more than just the property taxes. Renters do pay taxes. They just do not receive any benefits from being able to claim those taxes as deductions. Rest assured, renters pay their fair share and more.
David Hubbard
Rapid City