What does Trump care about?
Donald Trump spent a recent weekend (and many others) at Mar-a-Lago golfing, eating $54 steaks (for which we taxpayers are picking up the tab) and adding names to his political enemies list.
Meanwhile, farmers and residents in the Dakotas, Nebraska and Iowa are suffering massive hardship from a devastating spring blizzard, heavy rain and subsequent historic flooding. Add to that increasing equipment costs and low commodity prices caused by Trump's poorly reasoned tariffs, and many agricultural producers in our area may suffer losses from which they will never recover. No wonder the suicide rate among farmers is exponentially higher than for the general population.
But instead of traveling to the affected areas to show any concern and give desperately needed words of encouragement, where did he travel to? Grand Rapids, Mich., where he threw red meat to his adoring fans base, lied about having a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act and called his political opponents childish names. This man is incapable of showing any empathy for others and is unfit to occupy the White House. We deserve better, much better.
Bruce Oberlander
Deadwood