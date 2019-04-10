Commission did the right thing
We hear much grumbling about the government but I recently saw how well our democracy can work. I would like to commend the Pennington County Commissioners, individuals with the Black Hills National Forest Service (BHNFS), and Sen. John Thune’s office for restoring my faith in our system.
I was facing some resistance to operating my vacation rental by owner (VRBO) small business pending the processing and reissuance of a road easement across a 50-foot section of BHNFS land. Meagan Buehler and Rodney Brown of the BHNFS were instrumental in helping to navigate the road easement permitting process. Commissioner Ron Rossknecht from Hill City took the time to understand the complexities of my problem and then advocated on my behalf. Mark Haugen of Sen. John Thune’s Rapid City office was keen to speak to NFS administrators about the backlog of pending road easement applications. An appeal to the Pennington County Commissioners was successful.
Our elected officials get little thanks for the long hours they work and the tough decisions they make. Our Pennington County Commissioners are pragmatic, sympathetic public servants who will listen to common sense. Thank you for your service.
Daniel Johnson
Yankton
We had high hopes for internet
When the internet opened wide windows on the world, some hoped it was an innocent new Garden of Eden to explore hand in hand with new friends. Maybe we should have expected trolls to appear, digital paradise providing safe space for those spreading cruelty, bigotry, and lies, hiding not only behind keyboards but behind pretense that trolling is only politically incorrect humor, just joking. With many people’s social lives online, even purely digital mayhem is no joke.
Troll culture easily gets real, the New Zealand mosque massacre Facebook streamed live, accompanied by a white nationalist “manifesto” of troll memes. Regarding the greatest troll — published accounts of Trump’s presidential campaign discuss negotiation for Trump Tower Moscow as if he’d never have to explain it. He refused to invest money building a transition team to actually assume the presidency.
We saw Trump’s televised shock first visiting the Oval Office discovering what being President actually entails. All confirm impressions from everyday news — Trump’s candidacy was the greatest troll operation ever, no serious intention or belief on his own part he’d really be president, just an opportunity to troll elites of both parties who soberly, sincerely assessed him a bumbling fool, and still do.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City