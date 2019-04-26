Vision Fund and property tax
Mayor Allender went to great pains in Saturday's Journal to reiterate that the new civic center and the OneHeart Campus do not depend upon property tax revenues for their funding sources. Mayor Allender's assertion is technically correct, but there is a big elephant in the room. These projects encumber large percentages of the Vision Fund revenues for years to come.
In the case of the civic center alone, it ties up half of the Vision Fund revenue for 30 years. Those two projects remove hundreds of millions of dollars from availability for other projects for decades to come.
Other and much more necessary infrastructure projects which could have utilized those monies will now need to be funded by — you guessed it — property tax increases. While Mayor Allender's assertions may be literally true, rest assured that a consequence of these encumberments upon the Vision Fund will result directly in our property taxes going up.
Ken Wesche
Rapid City
Thanks for Notre-Dame editorial
This Journal reader would like to thank our paper for publishing an editorial "Sharing the tears of Notre-Dame" (The Telegraph, UK) in our paper. The whole world has sadly watched recently the damage fires have done to Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Today's British editorial shares info on the church and on the sadness this huge fire has caused. The editorial ends "This is a dreadful moment for France and its people. We share their pain. Notre-Dame can and must rise again."
Those wishing more information about the history of Notre-Dame can get books from their library. My Spearfish library has a good 171-page 1971 book "Notre-Dame De Paris" (Newsweek) that has many pictures and a history of Notre-Dame. I hope that our world joins together to help repair Notre-Dame.
David Nickel
Spearfish