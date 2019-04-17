How to drive customers crazy
John Blow, CEO of markets, wanted to be the 200th person to enter the race for the next president of the U.S. He asked his managers if he could win enough votes. Their reply: The people would have to be crazy to vote for you. John thought: What would make the people crazy?
John called the managers and told them to rearrange the merchandise. The clerks didn't know what was happening. I know, because I experienced this. I went to where the Boost was. There were shelves of women’s sanitary pads. I am 85 years old. What would I want with them? I yelled: Where's the Boost. A customer pointed in the right direction. A clerk said: They are now all in the same place. I just wanted my chocolate drink.
I wanted Curel foot therapy. Discontinued. Decided to try the Gold brand. A clerk asked me if I was having better luck finding what I wanted. Replied: No. She said: I'm sorry.
At the checkout, no one asked me if I found everything. After I paid, I turned around and said: This store is driving me crazy. A man standing by the exit door handed me a ﬂier: Vote for John Blow.
Darlene J. Swartz
Spearfish