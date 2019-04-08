Politicians’ priorities change
Regarding Marc Thiessen's article in the March 25 Journal: His concern in right on but his target is not. The real threat to the future of our country is not the Democratic Party or the Republican Party. It is the professional senators and congress people who have been in office for two terms or more.
Their priorities become realigned. No. 1 is "My place in the history books" and No. 2 is the next election (and the necessary funding). A distant No. 3 (or maybe 10) is "What is the best for the country and the people." Conservatives and liberals have been at it even before the Revolutionary War but in the "good old days" it was civil discussion, not vicious fighting.
Lowell Holmgren
Rapid City
Federal employees mistreated
As a federal retiree (and military vet) I am very disturbed at the way the current administration and Republican-controlled Senate is treating federal employees. The proposed 2020 budget has major negative impacts on pay and retirement.
The Senate Budget Committee has rubber-stamped major cuts for FY 2020, which hurt feds again after years of little or no pay raises, cuts to retirement benefits and a 35-day shutdown which accomplished nothing but pain on workers and the Americans who rely on them. If you are an active or retired federal worker (or a spouse) go to narfe.org to get some real information on what is happening to federal workers.
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association advocates for and informs federal workers. South Dakota depends on those workers to deliver mail, manage our public lands, welcome visitors to our great parks and monuments, and administer government payment programs. They deserve our support.
Hank Whitney
Custer
Emergency festered under Dusty
Imagine: Just from the time Rep. Dusty Johnson joined the Democrats to vote against President Trump’s border emergency declaration until his second vote to override the president’s veto a few weeks later, hundreds of thousands of additional illegal migrants have surged through our unprotected southern border. It is a crisis.
Since the National Emergency Act was passed in 1976, every U.S. president has declared multiple national emergencies. A review of past declarations reveals great concern for events interfering with the sovereignty and stability of multiple foreign countries, but very little to do with our own. Things like Somali pirates, Chinese cyberattacks or conflict in such critical places as South Sudan, Yemen and Burundi were deemed “emergencies,” with not a peep from Congress.
In the age of global terrorism, a burgeoning welfare state now serving millions of illegal immigrants, and a $22 Trillion national debt, voters should ask politicians like Dusty: If our own southern border being totally overwhelmed is not a national emergency, worthy of our nation’s defense dollars, then what is? Unfortunately, Johnson’s answer was to “pull a McCain” and grandstand with the Democrats against President Trump, thereby continuing the status quo of an unobstructed invasion of our nation.
Scott Odenbach
Spearfish
Mueller investigation was a sham
The Mueller report was not what the socialist Democrats thought it would be. The investigation was made up of Mueller, who hated President Trump, along with 18 socialist lawyers that hated President Trump, and they still couldn't find any collusion or obstruction of justice. The socialist Democrats don't even believe their own people.
The Mueller investigation was a fraud and an attack on democracy. The investigation was sham from the beginning. The American people were lied to by CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS and ABC. The main people lying were James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper and Adam Schiff.
The real Russia scandal, Hillary Clinton campaign paid for the fake "Russian dossier'' then lied about it and covered it up.
Rick Lewis
Spearfish