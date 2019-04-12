Budget proposal threatens poor
The White House’s latest budget proposal threatens to cut more than $6 billion from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and puts millions of low-income Americans at risk. More than 75 percent of HUD’s funding goes to help poor and working class families pay their rent.
This year HUD is assisting 4.5 million families. Most extremely low-income households pay over half their income on rent and utilities; every one of them that loses their assistance to these budget cuts is at risk of becoming homeless.
The White House budget would also eliminate HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program, which helps local communities with affordable housing and community improvement. In 2016 (most recent data available) Rapid City received almost $800,000 from CDBG program to pay for improvements to sewers, homeless facilities, and handicapped centers, as well as assisting with mental health services and youth services for hundreds of South Dakotans.
No working class American should have to worry about keeping a roof over their head. I’m asking Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune to reject these cuts to necessary HUD programs, and stand up for the most vulnerable in our community.
David Paul
Spearfish
Who’s calling for reparations?
In the news lately there have been several prominent Democrats calling for reparations to those showing a linkage to somebody who was enslaved. I might even agree with the principle that perhaps reparations make sense if they are applied correctly.
Going a step further, if someone can show their family was adversely affected by slavery, say family members killed or maimed while fighting for the North to eliminate slavery, they should also be compensated; there were over half a million union soldier casualties in the cause to eliminate slavery. Then the question is: who should pay reparations?
The Confederate States of America were defeated in the Civil War by the United States of America and no longer exist. We do however know another entity that is still here. They fought to support and expand slavery and even went to war on that principle. Even after the war, for 100 years, that entity supported the KKK and Jim Crow laws designed to deny rights to black. Of course that entity is the Democrat Party. Ironic.
Daniel Mulally
Rapid City