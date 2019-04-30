US must live within its means
Where are we going? What has happened to this country of ours? We have a debt reaching $21 trillion. Our borders are being overrun by asylum seekers and is out of control. Our Social Security system will be bankrupt by 2035.
We seem to be represented by individuals who cannot cope with the serious problems we, as a country, face. How can we, as a nation, come up with the answers to these and many more problems? I certainly don't have all or any of the answers, but I do know that my family has learned to live within our means. Our government should do the same.
Social Security is a system that every individual who works pays into. If the system needs to be tweaked to provide some subsistence to retirees, then let's do it. We, as citizens, need to give the problems our country is facing some serious thought.
Bruce Crawford
Rapid City
Does Thune still condemn lying?
Here is a quote from Cong. John Thune: “Lying to the American people is a betrayal of trust. The pattern of betrayal and dishonesty that acts as a bodyguard to this president strikes at the very core of his ability to lead. Either the president chooses contempt and complete disregard for the truth, or his conscience is so diminished as to leave him unable to discern the truth from his lies.”
Thune was for impeaching then President Bill Clinton in 1998. Will Thune turn away from applying this standard to President Trump, who has so far made over 8,000 lies while in office, and who has ordered those in our country's employ to lie as well? Does Trump get a pass from Sen. Thune because he is of the same party?
Words have meaning, and they should have the same meaning now as in 1998. Thune's actions today will show his own integrity, or lack thereof.
Jeff Jacobsen
Rapid City