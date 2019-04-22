Disgusted by predator control program
Disgusted by your predator control program that will not work anyways. Maybe you should actually look at past predator control areas and see that it will only make things worse. It's also disheartening to hear all the native species you will be hacking off tails of. A badger? What is wrong with you people?
So many people in this world would have it on their wish list to see a badger in the wild, and here you are killing them to satisfy your pheasant needs. You are missing the mark, and be certain that everyone like myself reading this from a different state will never spend any money in your state until this stupid bounty ends.
I'm sure Dakotans could use that money in a more meaningful manner.
Lisabeth Miller
Portland, Oregon