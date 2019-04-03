Want Facebook love, accuse somebody
I’m really tired of women who are coming out of the woodwork to blame men for their “victimization.” What about the latest, named Lucy Florez from Nevada? She is so shallow. A brown woman who makes all brown women look bad. Listen, Lucy, there are brown women who know what an assault is. And they know what personal space is, too.
Does Florez really need publicity so desperately that she would say… after her slandering of Senator Biden: “Well, I really didn’t think of what he did as an assault. It was just that he had invaded my personal space.” Who does she think she is? She’s no Christine Blasey Ford or Anita Hill. Puh-leeze!
I have my personal space “invaded” every time someone hugs me, and, you know, hugging is a big deal around here. You can’t say “hello” without someone hugging you. I did not come from a family of “huggers,” so I ask people not to hug me. Am I going to make it an FBI case and a Senate investigation every time someone touches me? So a man touches me. Does that make him a predator?
What about the woman from Minnesota who forced Al Franken out of public life because he played a stupid joke? What is the matter with these women who are so anxious to get in front of a TV camera and accuse somebody? Who are they? What do they need?
Elizabeth Cook-Lynn
Rapid City