How do Christians support Trump?
If you approve of constant lying, tearing babies from their mothers' arms, unparalleled corruption, destroying social security, depriving most Americans of medical care, tax evasion, thievery, treason, being the laughing stock of every civilized country in the world, and pompous third grade level rants re every situation, you're already a Trump supporter, and beyond any sort of political redemption.
But some Republicans must get a twinge of conscience once in a while. I mean, how do they go to church, supposedly follow the teachings of Jesus and still vote for that man in the White House?
Terry Painter
Rapid City
Humans capable of own extinction
Our planet is now in the midst of our sixth mass extinction event of plants and animals — the sixth wave of extinctions in the past half-billion years. We're currently experiencing the worst state of species die-off since the loss of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.
Although extinction is a natural phenomenon, it occurs at a natural "background" rate of about 1-5 species a year. Scientists estimate we're now losing species at 1,000 to 10,000 times the “background" rate, with literally dozens going extinct every day.
As many as 30-50 percent of all species are likely headed to extinction by 2050. Overpopulation and the ensuing human destruction of species habitat is the leading cause of this mass extinction.
We have three global emergencies. The current extinction event, climate change, and plastic in our oceans that is killing seabirds, fish, whales, sea turtles, and other species. Seabirds are bound to go extinct. They fill their stomachs with small pieces of plastic and die of starvation.
We are too nationalistic. All humans are related. We desperately need to act as such. Do you think we're incapable of causing our own extinction? Think again.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City