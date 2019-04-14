Reminder of being sexually assaulted
With the advent of April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, I am reminded of a few things. My attacker will never be identified; that once-hopeful thought is now pure fantasy. I am reminded of how law enforcement failed me. I was never informed of any leads, nor was I contacted regarding the sketch release and if it had any impact on the case. I didn't even receive a phone call simply stating, "We just don't have the evidence and it is time to move on....”
Eventually, this life-altering event was ignored, if not minimized, and forgotten. Five years later, this horrifying day became the subject of disbelief and even mockery by respected members of the community — a community I championed for years — and by those I once considered friends. I am reminded of scars — physical and emotional. I am reminded that it was easier for people to believe a "wacko" made this up rather than accept the fact that there was a predator on the Mickelson Trial on the morning of Sept. 23, 2013.
Perhaps this is why most violent sex crimes go unreported; an estimated 67 percent. Be mindful of your opinions. They are the lowest form of human thought.
Carmella Varriano-Biesiot
Spearfish