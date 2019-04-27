Barr’s performance no surprise
A.G. Barr's disgraceful and contemptible performance while being questioned by the Senate the second week of April shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone. After all, we all know that Trump (with total Republican approval) sent him to the Justice Department to subvert justice — and he was doing exactly what he was hired to do. He refused to answer questions, changed the subject, made false accusations and showed contempt for the institution he's supposed to be leading.
In short, he was doing his duty as a Trump lackey by defying the laws of the USA while protecting his master from being rightfully prosecuted for his many crimes and backing his goal to replace our system of government with a dictatorship.
Over the edge statement? I think not. Trump's actions and his choice of appointees blatantly reveal that he does not believe in our checks and balances system. He obviously prefers the type that his pals Kim Jong-un and Putin have, and the Barrs of the world are there to help him get it.
Terry Painter
Rapid City
Thune never helps the workers
Sen. Thune recently posted columns in the Journal bragging about individual South Dakotans giving him good ideas. He talked about a rancher out west who complained to him that the drought monitor was wrong and therefore she could not claim as much money (taxpayer’s money) from Uncle Sam as she deserved.
Thune, in fact, wrote a whole bill to help her. I do not think I have ever heard Thune talk about helping a single hourly worker. Not once. Is that because he does not see the hourly worker as being as important as the business owner? I think so.
Thune also wrote about the wonderful tax break he helped pass, and how it lowered unemployment. He forgot to mention that we borrowed $1.5 trillion from future generations to pay for this tax break. We now have the greatest deficit in American history with no end in sight. People yet born will be forced to pay off this debt. But not one word by Thune about this debt or the fact that unemployment had been going down for six straight years under Obama. The one thing Thune wants is to destroy Social Security to pay for his tax break.
Brent Cox
Sturgis