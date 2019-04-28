Teaching children to kill small animals
If you became aware that one of your children was systematically killing small animals and mutilating their bodies, you would probably become quite concerned. Yet Governor Kristi Noem is using your tax dollars to pay children and adults to do just that.
Her ill-conceived Nest Predator Bounty Program, started without a public hearing, pays $10 per tail of various species deemed a threat to the pheasant population. This program is deeply flawed in many aspects. What values are we teaching our children about respect for life? The trapping is taking place when mothers are rearing litters, leaving young to starve to death.
Is a life’s value determined solely by its economic efficacy? The irony is that the “point” of the program is to save the pheasants so they can be killed in the fall. What about understanding the role a given species plays in the balance of nature? Perhaps most distressing of all is that everyone seems to agree this is not the best way to approach the issue — conservation of habitat is much more effective and much more conducive to maintaining a diverse wildlife population. Wouldn’t that be a much better message to be sending to our children?
Bob Wilson
Spearfish