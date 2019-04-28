Settled science?
One has to love the term “settled science,” huh? Mankind is destroying Earth, “that’s settled science.” Let’s look at more “settled science.” In his book “The Population Bomb,” Dr. Paul Ehrlich, (Stanford University) writes: "The battle to feed humanity is over. In the 1970s the world will undergo famines ... hundreds of millions of people (including Americans) are going to starve to death."
During this same time, Nobel laureates were warning Congress that unless population growth was stopped, a new dark age will cloud the world and “men will have to kill and eat one another in order to survive." In 1972 a group of researchers at MIT issued, “The Limits of Growth,” which used advanced computer models to project: The world will run out of gold by 1981; oil in 1992 and arable land by 2000. In 2008, Al Gore claimed “the arctic will be ice free by the year 2013.” In truth, arctic sea ice has been increasing since 2012.
You have free articles remaining.
“Ocean levels are rising and will inundate coastal cities.” Truth: ocean levels have been rising an average of 6 inches every 100 years, and most of this rise is caused by land subsidence, not melting ice.
Don Kopp
Rapid City