An April Fools hat into the ring
Fellow Americans, having previously served my country and community with honor and distinction, I offer my candidacy into the growing field of 2020 presidential candidates as a moderate democrat to reintroduce common sense compromise to Washington, D.C. I will promote sensible, balanced views for our shared social contracts, especially peace and love, politeness and consideration, and liberty and justice for all.
On second thought, for all the good we boomers have shared with America and the world, we've also had our fair share of stinkers and other devastating, long-lasting decisions with consequences that require constant tweaking. Perhaps it's best that the next generations take the mantle and continue the good that we have begun, and fix the messes that we have made.
We boomers had a good run, but we're old and tired, and I fear that our head is no longer in the game. Personally, that's one more thing off of my boomer bucket list. Best wishes to the next generations of Americans who can help steer our country to continued greatness.
Good Luck, make us proud; no pressure, but we're all counting on you.
Darrell Sullivan
Hill City
Make marijuana legal in SD
Let me get this straight. The reason we don't take advantage of hemp production and cultivation is because law enforcement wouldn't be able to tell the difference between that and the real thing. Come on, South Dakota. I think what should be considered is getting on board with the rest of the country (to include what the federal government is contemplating) is legalizing medical and recreational use of marijuana, taxing it and controlling its use like you would alcohol.
The revenue that would generate would solve our problems of deteriorating infrastructure and possibly give additional financial support to education and still be able to give our law enforcement agencies the tools they need as well as a healthy raise.
Besides, from what I've read, alcohol use and abuse is far more harmful to the human body than marijuana. The major effect that cannabis has on the human body would probably increase food and snack sales in South Dakota.
Kevin Urbatch
Rapid City