City doesn't need a second carousel
What are Rapid City planners thinking? Storybook Island has spent several years raising funds to acquire a carousel and now for a building to house the carousel. Why would Rapid City even consider putting in a carousel that would be in direct competition with Storybook Island? That magical park is a source of wonderful memories for every child who has been raised in or visited Rapid City in the last 55 years.
Please continue to support Storybook Island and do not do something that has the potential to undermine the fundraising efforts of Storybook Island.
Kathryn Drewitz
Rapid City
Wind industry needs more scrutiny
When it comes to the industrial wind industry, many of us taxpayers are asking to have a fair conversation on a level playing field — something that is not happening in most places across the state or country. This past legislative session in Pierre had eight bills specific to industrial wind and all but one of them had the interest of the industrial wind industry ahead of the interest of those local communities that will have to deal with these massive industrial electric generators for generations. You may not realize this, but industrial wind has dozens of lobbyists in Pierre that are directly or indirectly working for them.
There is an increasing amount of quality information and studies being provided by professionals and experts in their fields that are showing the negative impacts on people, wildlife and communities that industrial wind brings. It’s time to start looking at all of the unbiased information and not just the one-sided propaganda that has been promoted by industrial wind proponents for decades.
Don't put your head in the sand and think it can't happen here. It can and will if we don't remain vigilant and protect our rights and quality of life.
David Brouwer
Beresford