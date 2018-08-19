Column on suicides a call to action
I encourage Journal readers to read Dr. Steve Manlove’s column, “Building resiliency reduces suicides” in the Aug. 15 edition. Noting that South Dakota’s suicide rate was the highest ever in 2017, he lists six things to help improve mental health in South Dakota. To my mind, paramount among them is the need for a state hospital for both assessment of mental health and for inpatient therapy in both west and east river areas.
He didn’t mention this, but I’m convinced all levels of government need to be involved to address mental health needs – and that includes Pennington County. Are you listening, commissioners? Since many veterans need help that also includes the federal government. We need a team approach!
Yes, committees are meeting. Yes, we need money – plenty of money for additional jails. What are our priorities? They change when our grandchild is on the suicide list. Let’s loosen up.
Reuben Bareis
Rapid City
Commissioners ignore the mentally ill
It makes me angry and sad that three of five Pennington County Commissioners opposed a request to seek a grant to document the area’s glaring need of mental health resources and ways to address it. Commissioners Ron Buskerud, George Ferebee and Mark DiSanto said they “don’t want to know about the scope of the problem or they might have to address it.”
The Golden Rule says, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Humanists believe in our in our common humanity. The Native Americans believe we are all “literally” related and Jesus said “a new command I give to you. Love one another as I have loved you.”
We must do something to help our mentally ill brothers and sisters.
Robert Ackerman
Rapid City
Rapid City doesn't need second carousel
What are Rapid City planners thinking? Storybook Island has spent several years raising funds to acquire a carousel and now for a building to house the carousel. Why would Rapid City even consider putting in a carousel that would be in direct competition with Storybook Island? That magical park is a source of wonderful memories for every child who has been raised in or visited Rapid City in the last 55 years.
Please continue to support Storybook Island and do not do something that has the potential to undermine the fundraising efforts of Storybook Island.
Kathryn Drewitz
Rapid City