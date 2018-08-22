Amendment W holds politicians accountable
What is Amendment W, the Anti-Corruption Amendment? To understand it, you should first recall Initiated Measure 22, a ballot initiative that would have added some much-needed accountability to state government.
It would have established an accountability board to monitor elected officials and, more importantly, limit the impact of deep-pocketed lobbyists on our elected officials. IM 22 had more than enough votes to pass, but politicians had other ideas; they ignored voters and declared an emergency to repeal the entirety of that measure word-for-word.
Amendment W will protect voter-approved laws like IM 22 by giving voters the final say. It will respond to the insider politicians who failed to respect the will of the people, hold rule-breakers accountable, and finally shut out the special interest lobbyists, who are still able to give politicians unlimited and unreported gifts of food, alcohol and entertainment.
This is not a partisan issue. It took over 50,000 voters — conservatives, progressives and independents together — simply to get it on the ballot. Even if you don’t know what it is, you probably know someone who does. Amendment W is worth your time and it’s worth your "yes" vote.
Oliver White
Rapid City
Election meddling is commonplace
Find great amusement in all of the ranting and raving and feigned outrage by some over Russian attempted interference in our recent election(s) in order to influence the outcome(s). Of course, Russia attempts to interfere in our elections, just as China, North Korea, Iran and several other countries have and will continue to do.
However, we have and continue to attempt to or actually do interfere in other countries' elections in an attempt to influence the results. Interesting that when our government does it, it's called nation building, not interference. Here in America we do have election interference/attempted interference from within. Do not political action committees, special interest groups, lobbyists, bureaucrats, politicians, the political establishments, the news media, the social media and others interfere or attempted to interfere in all our elections with the objective of obtaining the results they are after? Of course, they do. This is done through different available means, some legal and some, in my opinion, illegal.
So the question remains: Are America's elections fair, honest and free from interference? Sadly, history has shown they are not.
David Hall
Box Elder
Bjorkman will fight Trump's tariffs
Trump's trade war is being waged largely at the expense of farmers and ranchers. We need a congressman who will work to restore Congress's constitutional authority to levy tariffs. Our only congressional candidate who will do that is Tim Bjorkman.
Philip Hall
Spearfish