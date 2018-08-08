Trump doesn't deserve a free pass
Cal Thomas in the Aug. 4 Journal moans that Trump is a victim of media bias. He claims Obama received only adoring press, while Trump gets only criticism. Thomas mentions Trump’s branding the press “enemies of the people,” leaving Trump’s Twitter feed and pep rallies as our reliable sources of truth.
This, of course, makes sense only if you are predisposed to want it to make sense. First, Thomas defends Trump through the same mass media which he complains never defends Trump, the same media that directly brings us the words and images of Trump and his spokespeople. Second, Thomas seems to expect that the media give Trump’s messages the benefit of the doubt, no matter how ridiculous, patently untrue, or subversive of our republic they are. Thirdly, he ignores the plain fact that Obama got much better press because, regardless of his politics, Obama is a much better man.
Thomas and the rest of the liberal-trolling media cry sad tears that Trump is denied the same free pass to lie and distort he enjoyed early in his campaign when most people considered him the same dull joke he’s been for decades. Now that he’s president, no free pass.
Peter Hasby
Rapid City
Sutton would bring needed change
Business as usual in Pierre: our Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is too busy to enforce laws and regulations that should protect us from waste that is routinely dumped into South Dakota's rivers, lakes and streams.
Part of the problem is that Steve Pirner has been Secretary of DENR since 2000, serving in one administration after another. Pirner doesn't believe in protecting the environment even though it's his job description. We run the risk of a serious water quality crisis like the one in Flint, Michigan. Instead of lead, our children will be drinking nitrates. Meanwhile, the stale air in Pierre reeks of corrupt, one-party government.
If we want a state government that is transparent and that serves the people instead of special interests, we can start by making Billie Sutton our governor.
Jay Davis
Rapid City