Columnist wrong about Trump policies
Frank Carroll’s latest column in the Journal tries to make the case for giving Trump a chance when it comes to the environment, which is laughable. He states that most government employees support Democrats. As a retired government soil scientist, I knew many coworkers who were Republicans but that was in the days when Republicans cared about the environment.
There is ample reason for government employees in the environmental sciences to support Democrats over Republicans today. All you have to do is look at the disdain the Trump administration has for science, especially environmental sciences, confirmed by the selection of administrators like Scott Pruitt and Ryan Zinke. Their goal is to take us back to the days of rivers on fire, polluted water and air, and lead us into an uncertain future with the denial of man-caused climate change. Mr. Carroll ridiculously suggests we should not seek to preserve more unique and sensitive lands because we have no money for maintenance.
I doubt Teddy Roosevelt would agree. I was a government employee who enjoyed his job, but I could also have made much more money outside the government. I stayed for the reward of helping to protect our precious soil resources.
Lynn DesLauriers
Rapid City