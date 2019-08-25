How can Christians be GOP?
In response to the Aug. 19 letter, "How can Christians be Dems?"
The writer villainized Dems by calling them "baby killers." Democrats do want every child to be brought up in a loving family.
In a perfect world there would be no mistakes, rape or harm to children. Every pregnancy would result in a healthy mother and child. We do believe strongly in a "woman's right to control her own body."
Yes, God loves his creatures and his creation. So I could ask you the reverse question: How can Christians be Republicans? God made us stewards of this planet. POTUS has changed the function of the EPA, which was meant to protect our environment and our health. Trump has put a fox in charge of the hen house. Mr. Wheeler was a former lobbyist for coal and for uranium mining.
POTUS has decreased the size of the Grand Staircase National Monument by 50 percent and Bears Ears, New Mexico, by 13 percent. His latest order weakened the Endangered Species Act, making things worse for species struggling with habitat destruction.
Isn't it God's wish that we love our neighbors, not just the people who look like us? So don't define political parties by your religion. This country is for all citizens from every religion, race or culture.
Susan Campo
Rapid City
Why not protect environment?
Numerous agencies and respected publications tell us that July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded since climate data started to be gathered in 1880. Additionally, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Josh Willis, who is conducting research on Greenland’s glaciers, has pointed out that Greenland’s ice sheet is actually melting at a rate that is approximately six times greater than it was in the 1980s.
Now, if you also think about the dire warnings published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as well as the beyond frightening predictions illustrated in the Fourth National Climate Assessment, you may begin to suffer from the growing phenomenon known as climate distress.
Scientists have known that increasing carbon dioxide emission into the atmosphere would cause global warming for the vast majority of our lifetimes. So, why do we continue to emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere at alarming rates? I don’t know. But, I do know that the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) currently sitting in committees would be a responsible and economically viable start to carbon dioxide emission decreases. Why, oh why, won’t our politicians take some action to protect our future?
Harold Arns
Box Elder