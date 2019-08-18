When lying, racism were wrong
There was a time when teachers, religious leaders and most parents taught children that lying, cheating, stealing, racism, treason and cruelty were really bad. What are those people telling children today? Many of them admire/worship a man who has made a very public career out of lying, cheating, stealing, racism, treason and cruelty — and he's very proud of it.
Do they tell kids that stuff is OK now? And wouldn't that violate every Christian ethic they supposedly adhere to?
Is it possible that some Republicans might start growing a conscience, get a taste for facts or a sense of logic, and recognize this hypocrisy? Nah!
Terry Painter
Rapid City
You have free articles remaining.
How can Christians be Dems?
How can any Christian in the USA be a Democrat today or vote for one of these awful baby killers? Do they really believe that God does not grieve for those aborted babies? God created them, not to be torn into pieces by some abortion provider, but to be loved and cared for by both of their parents.
God cannot be pleased at this disgraceful behavior by abortion providers and their supporters. God rained down fire and brimstone on Sodom and Gomorrah to destroy them both because of their sinful ways. God help America.
Jack Sayles
Custer